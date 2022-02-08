DANVERS — School officials and police are investigating what they say was racist, homophobic and antisemitic graffiti found in a girls' bathroom at the Holten Richmond School in Danvers.
The discovery was made Monday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents Monday by acting co-superintendents Keith Taverna and Mary Wermers.
"We are working in conjunction with the Danvers Police Department to investigate the matter," the two said in the brief statement, in which it also decried the behavior and reaffirmed its goal of building a more inclusive and tolerant community.
"The Danvers Public Schools condemns this type of behavior and will continue to educate our students on hate speech/symbols," the two wrote in their statement. "The district is committed to building an inclusive community where everyone belongs."
Town Manager Steve Bartha said the graffiti included several profane words and a symbol.
The incident is the latest in a series of similar episodes reported at Danvers schools and other locations in the town.
Other communities have also reported similar graffiti found in schools, most recently in Marblehead, where three instances of antisemitic graffiti found in the town's middle school in January were disclosed last week.
But Danvers has faced heightened scrutiny after its school department fought efforts to obtain copies of three investigations into racist and homophobic hazing on the high school's hockey team, then when ordered to do so, provided only heavily redacted copies that revealed nothing of substance.