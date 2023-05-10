PEABODY — A new task force is in full swing to keep kids safe on their way to and from school in Peabody.
Officially started in January, the School Safety Task Force is a coalition of Peabody officials and concerned residents who came together following a number of traffic incidents near schools in the city that injured students or risked their safety.
The goal: To educate drivers and students, fix problematic crossing areas and hold those who violate traffic rules in school zones accountable.
“While walking with my child to school, I have witnessed countless drivers passing school buses, and a number of near-misses of students crossing the street, even while in crosswalks and with crossing guards present,” said Maria Scheri, a Peabody resident and co-chairperson of the task force who is also employed at The Salem News.
“We need everyone to join in making our streets and sidewalks safe, not just for our students, but for all pedestrians,” she said in a statement from the city.
The task force is comprised of parents and other community members, the city’s school administrators and transportation coordinators, Peabody Police Department traffic safety officers and representatives from Peabody’s School Committee, City Council, Health Department, Peabody TV and Safe Routes to School, a program of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
It also has subcommittees dedicated to specific areas of this work, including traffic safety, student education, transportation, and marketing and community outreach.
“Each group will focus on its respective area but we will work as a team to create a unified program,” Scheri said in an email.
The task force is reviewing school bus stops in high traffic areas, with one stop already having been relocated, she added. A “safety hashtag” contest is being held for 4th and 5th graders, who will get to have their hashtag used in the task force’s marketing initiatives if chosen.
School bus safety tips will soon be distributed to 5th graders in the city, since many of them will start taking the bus to middle school in the fall, Scheri said. Back to school educational activities are also being planned for later this summer and the fall.
The group has already helped the city implement a trial program that will add cameras to some Peabody Public Schools buses. These cameras will capture how many cars pass these buses when they’re stopped and have their stop signs out to let children on or off.
While the data can’t be used to discipline drivers now, it will support the task force’s push for state legislators to require this technology on all school buses in Massachusetts. That way, offenders can be consistently penalized.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our children,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt, co-chairperson of the task force, said in the statement. “I ask all drivers to follow proper procedures, including stopping when school buses are picking up or letting out students; respecting school zone speed limits; and yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks.”
The task force is focused on Peabody, but is open to working with other communities, outside businesses and state officials, Scheri said.
“I often hear from residents from other cities who are frustrated by drivers who illegally pass school buses, and disregard school zones and pedestrians in crosswalks,” Scheri said over email. “Reckless driving is everywhere and it would be great to work together to combat the problem.”
For those interested in working with the task force or for more information on its initiatives, email Maria Scheri at stopschoolbuspassing@gmail.com.
