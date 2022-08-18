Local school districts are facing a paraprofessional shortage ahead of the new school year.
Paraprofessionals typically work with students with disabilities one-on-one or in small groups, and help kids focus on their schoolwork and develop social, emotional and academic skills. They aid teachers in everything from cleaning classrooms to assisting in lessons, but districts have seen fewer applicants for these roles this summer.
That’s been the case in Salem, Peabody, Beverly, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Gloucester, superintendents in those districts said.
“With paraprofessionals, we have quite a few openings still,” said Beverly Superintendent Suzanne Charochak. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle to try to staff those positions.”
Gloucester has had an easier time hiring teachers this year compared to last, said Assistant Superintendent Gregg Bach. But that hasn’t been the case for paraprofessionals.
“In general, it’s been more of a challenge to fill (those roles), and this year, it’s a little bit harder,” Bach said.
Barbara McLernon, paraprofessional chair for the Salem Teacher Union, said there has always been a shortage of paraprofessionals. Since the start of the pandemic, this has only gotten worse.
“The shortage is everywhere. It’s not just it’s not just Salem. It’s not just the state. It seems to be pretty endemic,” McLernon said. “Everybody has talked about the fact that they’re overworked and underpaid.”
McLernon works as a paraprofessional at the Collins Middle School in Salem. The school has four programs that serve about 60 students with autism, down syndrome or other disabilities that affect their ability to do school work, she said.
“My program, in a perfect world, would have six paraprofessionals,” McLernon said. “Right now we have two, since our third just left for a job in Lynn.”
While 16 or 17 paraprofessionals are needed to fully staff the school’s four special education programs, only 10 positions have been filled, she said. Each grade is also supposed to have two paraprofessionals that work with students who have individualized education program, but last year, the grades had two for only part of the year, or just one for the entire year.
Paraprofessionals are paid less than teachers and are not on salary, meaning they don’t get paid over school vacations and summers, McLernon said. They also have to fill in for teachers when there aren’t any available substitutes — something that has happened more during the pandemic.
McLernon said there are days where she has to run back and forth between multiple classrooms to check on students since another paraprofessional assigned to them was subbing for a teacher.
“There are times that we’re doing the job of two and three people for the least amount of pay, sometimes the most responsibility, with some of the highest need kids the least,” she said. “That’s why no one wants to walk in.”
The teachers’ union worked hard to negotiate a contract that better supports paraprofessionals in Salem, McLernon said. The lowest paid paraprofessionals got a significant pay increase, but it’s been hard to feel it with the sudden rise in inflation, she added.
Low pay has kept these programs understaffed in other parts of the state, said Max Page, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
“It is no surprise that school districts are struggling to hire paraeducators and other education support professionals,” Page said. “The work of a paraprofessional educator is extremely demanding and the pay is shamefully low.”
In Peabody, Superintendent Josh Vadala said more paraprofessional positions are available than the district has had in the past, largely due to the pandemic.
“In general, I think a lot of school districts are adding paras and trying to provide more support to students, so there are probably more positions out there,” Vadala said.
The staffing shortage doesn’t stop with paraprofessionals. Districts across the country have struggled to find more teachers in the wake of the pandemic. Especially since many educators who are worn out from remote and hybrid learning, and everything else that came with COVID-19, have left, said Ann Berman, president of the Salem Teachers Union.
“Even when we were remote, most of the paraprofessionals were in person and they’re just tired,” Berman said. “People have left the district and they’ve left teaching. I don’t believe there’s a shortage of teachers. I think there are teachers out there. They’re just choosing not to teach.
“It’s the same thing with people who could potentially be a paraprofessional,” Berman continued. “They’re realizing that they can make more money with less hours doing something else.”
Salem and Marblehead have had trouble finding science teachers, superintendents there said, while Beverly is still searching for more bus drivers.
Superintendents in these districts and others nearby said they were confident that most, if not all, open teaching spots would be filled by the first day of school. Hiring fairs were held in Danvers and Salem this summer to help meet these goals.
“We had similar (hiring) challenges last year, and I would say it’s on par with last year, although I think we’re seeing many people choose to leave the profession for different reasons or look at options that are closer to home,” Salem Superintendent Stephen Zrike said.
Zrike saw this when he worked in a district in the western part of the state, but even more so now that he’s in eastern Massachusetts, he said.
“People are making different choices about what they want to do. We know there’s fewer people coming into the profession than ever before. There’s more people who are choosing to retire earlier,” he said. “It’s a confluence of events.”
Dealing with staffing shortages has always been a part of the job for paras, McLernon said. But at the end of the day, she still loves her job.
“It’s the worst job you’re ever going to love,” she said. “Those successes that you have are absolutely amazing. and sometimes, it’s just little things during the day, like having a kid walk in halfway through the year and when you say good morning, they actually say good morning back to you. People don’t think it’s a big thing, but it’s actually a huge step in the right direction.”
