Schools on the North Shore are continuing to operate despite higher-than-normal absentee rates among students and teachers due to the surging omicron variant of COVID-19, according to local superintendents.
Superintendents in Salem, Beverly, Peabody and Danvers reported absentee rates ranging from 15% to 25% among students and 5% to 10% among teachers and staff since schools reopened Monday after the holiday break.
"We're navigating some staffing shortages and challenges because of the virus, but all in all we had a successful first two days back," Salem Superintendent Steve Zrike said on Tuesday.
Superintendents said teachers and staff have been given COVID test kits and KN95 masks in an effort to increase protection amid the surge. In Peabody, Superintendent Josh Vadala and teachers union president Eric Blake gave out 300 test kits to teachers on Sunday. Kits were also distributed to the district's other 600 staff members. Vadala said staff attendance was 95% on Tuesday.
"The teachers, administrators and support staff have done an excellent job of keeping themselves healthy and prioritizing for the kids," he said.
Julia Brotherton, the president of the Beverly Teachers Association, said teachers were "grateful" that administrators organized the distribution of rapid test kits on Sunday morning at Beverly High School.
"That gave us a little bit more confidence about going back and at least knowing that we are not going to infect anybody ourselves," Brotherton said.
In addition to giving out test kits and KN95 masks, Beverly Superintendent Suzanne Charochak said administrators strategized all weekend to make sure they would have enough staff for all of the schools.
"We managed to have the coverage we need in all of our buildings," she said.
In Salem, Zrike said a shortage of bus drivers caused delays and forced the district to adjust some bus routes. Twenty-five percent of students were absent on Monday, but attendance was better on Tuesday, he said. In terms of staff, each school was down five to 10 people, he said.
"We've been struggling with people getting sick all year long and I'm very grateful to our staff who've stepped up and supported each other," Zrike said. "People have covered for their colleagues."
The Danvers Public Schools have had about a 10% absentee rate with staff and 15% with students this week, according to an email from assistant superintendents Keith Taverna and Mary Wermers, who are serving as acting co-superintendents while Superintendent Lisa Dana is out on medical leave.
"We were able to cover all classes (Monday and Tuesday) and we will continue to monitor our staffing levels throughout the week," the email said.
Brotherton, who teaches at Beverly High School, said she is conducting her classes as normal. Students who are out due to COVID should benefit by the shorter quarantine period, which is now five days (if they are asymptomatic), in terms of making up work, she said.
"I guess I can say we're hanging in there," Brotherton said. "Everybody's a little discouraged that we're in the middle of another surge, but it's happening everywhere."
Despite the recent surge, all of the superintendents emphasized the need to keep schools open and provide in-person education for students. Charochak said the Beverly school district is "hyper-focused" on making sure students wear their masks properly and keep their distance when possible.
"I think it's really important for our kids to keep maintaining that school attendance and regular activities as best we can," she said.
"We saw the impact that remote learning had on kids, so we're going to do everything we can to keep kids in school," Zrike said.