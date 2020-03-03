The Museum of Science on Sunday will host a coronavirus town hall to enable the public to talk with experts and local leaders about how a potential outbreak could affect the region, and to discuss prevention and treatment. The free forum will run for 90 minutes beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the museum's Gordon Current Science and Technology Center.
"The 2019 Novel Coronavirus has our community and world on edge, and everyone has questions. People need accurate information from sources they can trust," said museum president Tim Ritchie. "The Museum is proud to partner with WGBH to host this critical, timely conversation from trusted sources so that everyone in our community can make wise and informed decisions."
All Things Considered host Arun Rath will moderate a panel featuring Nahid Bhadelia of Boston University School of Medicine and National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories; Jennifer Lo of the Boston Public Health Commission; and Larry Madoff of the Mass. Department of Public Health. WGBH plans to offer a livestream of the event for those who can't attend.
After disclosing the state's first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 1, state public health officials on Monday night said a second "presumptive positive case" of COVID-19 had been identified after testing started Friday at the State Public Health Lab. The new case is a woman is in her 20s who lives in Norfolk County.
"She recently traveled to Italy with a school group and was symptomatic. She is recovering at home," the DPH announced.
Also, Congressman Joe Kennedy III on Tuesday announced he's putting together a coronavirus meeting on Wednesday at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. Kennedy is calling on Congress to pass emergency funding for community health centers to ensure access for all to coronavirus testing, prevention, and treatment "that will be needed in the weeks ahead."
~ Michael P. Norton/SHNS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.