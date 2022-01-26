PEABODY — In an era when most people — much less most women did not have the opportunity to go to college, Dr. Ruth Shoer Rappaport and her sisters stood out.
Rappaport, who graduated from Peabody High School in 1955, went on to Vassar College — along with her twin sister, Dr. Patricia Shoer Goldman-Rakic — and then Yale University, where she earned her doctorate in 1967. Both of her sisters also became scientists.
She would become the first female scientist ever hired by Wyeth Laboratories (now part of Pfizer), where her research helped lead to the development of a number of vaccines. She eventually became the firm’s senior director of clinical immunology and virology.
Rappaport died in April 2020 at the age of 83.
She left her considerable estate to several nonprofits — including the Peabody Public Schools.
The school district recently accepted more than $1 million from the Rappaport estate.
The funds will be used to create the Irving and Jennie Pearl Shoer Family Endowment, named for her parents.
“The students of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, and all of the Peabody community, are blessed by the generosity of Dr. Rappaport, who never forgot her hometown or alma mater even as she achieved greatness in her life and moved away from the area,” said Superintendent Josh Vadala in a press release announcing the bequest.
“We are thankful for this extraordinary gift that will help to motivate and reward Peabody students who strive to achieve, while also illustrating the importance of generosity that we try to instill in all members of our school community,” Vadala said.
Income from the fund will be used to purchase George Peabody Medals that are awarded to the high school’s top six graduates each year. Any additional proceeds will go toward sustaining the fund and toward supporting the school’s orchestra, for music lessons or instruments, or for scholarships.
Rappaport, according to her obituary, also studied ballet and was a patron of the arts.
The school has so far received $1.06 million from Rappaport’s estate, with another payment expected in June.
