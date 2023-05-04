SWAMPSCOTT — A partial sea wall collapse prompted the full evacuation of a popular restaurant overlooking King's Beach Thursday afternoon, and the potential for a further crisis brought in by the tide later that night.
Mission on the Bay, a waterfront restaurant that specializes in seafood and steak on Humphrey Street overlooking King's Beach, was forced to evacuate after part of the wall supporting the southern-most end of the building gave way.
Marty Bloom, an owner of the business, said the building was "structurally sound." The old sea wall under it "had a partial collapse, but the building is in fine shape," he said. "Sea wall, not so much."
Walking the scene Thursday afternoon with public safety officials, Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said the building was closed for the time being, "and we're just urging folks to stay away from the location as we address the structural challenges with the wall system."
"Right now, we're reaching out to the Army Corps and different agencies to seek emergency relief — from a regulatory standpoint — to repair the wall system," he said.
Mission on the Bay, in the meantime, was working to move days' worth of reservations to other restaurants in Bloom's portfolio, which includes the recently opened Mission Boathouse in Beverly.
"The sister restaurants won't be able to absorb everyone," Bloom said, "but we're trying."
Further information about the wall, including its age and condition, wasn't immediately available. The wall is several feet tall, and water is known to come up most of it during high tide — and over it during storms, according to Fitzgerald.
It's a story of repetition on the North Shore, where sea walls — typically smaller ones that don't have buildings and businesses on them — are deteriorating under the increasingly frequent hammering of severe storms.
The projects prove to be difficult, due to their steep price tags and challenges from a regulatory standpoint, outside of emergency situations like Swampscott is facing now.
A sea wall project with a $1.5 million price tag is due this winter along Columbus Avenue in Salem, for example, where major repairs will cover only the publicly owned portion of the crescent-shaped wall running along the entirety of Juniper Cove. The neighborhood protected by the wall — a large portion of Salem Willows — faces a threat that neighbors to the wall are seeking options and relief from.
"We've been repairing sea walls in Swampscott over the last couple years," Fitzgerald said. "We just contacted the contractor that sprayed shotcrete on our sea walls."
The shotcrete idea — referencing a form of liquid mortar that's sprayed to create a concrete wall — came as high tide slowly approached and further imperiled the situation. The water comes quite far up the wall, Fitzgerald said, so there was a serious concern for erosion with a high tide timed to hit at 11:35 p.m. The collapse came about two hours prior to low tide, with the last high tide hitting at 11:23 a.m., according to TidesChart.com.
Fitzgerald, speaking to a reporter at about 3 p.m., said there weren't yet concerns about the building collapsing due to the collapsed wall.
"Right now, I don't think we have those concerns, but obviously this is low tide," he said. "Right now, we're concerned, and we're ensuring we don't see more erosion from the earth under the building."