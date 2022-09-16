BEVERLY — Matt Lipinski has seen a lot in his eight years as the city's animal control officer. But he'd never seen a seal in the Shoe Pond. Until now.
Lipinski said Friday that a seal made its way from the ocean up the Bass River and into the lower Shoe Pond at the Cummings Center. The seal sighting prompted a lot of phone calls to Lipinski and police as well as a gathering of curious onlookers at the pond.
Lipinski said he notified the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program. But he said the seal is technically not stranded, because it presumably could make its way back to the ocean the same way it came.
"It's basically in their hands at this point," Lipinski said of NOAA. "The last I knew (as of Friday at 3 p.m.) they were comfortable that the seal would find its way out."
Officials from NOAA could not immediately be reached for comment.
Lipinski speculated that the full moon tide made it easier for the seal to make its way up the Bass River to the pond. He posted a message on Facebook urging people to refrain from calling the Police Department and animal control to report the seal. He said the seal did not appear to be in distress and that there are plenty of fish in the pond to eat.
"It's just happy and doing its thing in there," he said.