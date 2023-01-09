PEABODY — A search was underway by law enforcement at the site of a transfer station on Forest Street in Peabody late Monday afternoon, according to news reports.
Peabody police told The Salem News they were not involved in any search at the property and had no knowledge of it.
News footage from WCVB-TV show a K-9 unit at the scene and several individuals in what appear to be hazmat suits, searching through piles of trash.
According to WCVB-TV, the search was in connection to the disappearance of Ana Walshe in Cohasset on New Year’s Day.