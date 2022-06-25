BOSTON — Bay State leaders are urging federal regulators to approve a plan to disclose the financial risks businesses — and investors — face from climate change.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is finalizing rules that would require detailed climate change disclosure in financial statements and reports by publicly traded companies, in what has been described as the largest expansion of corporate disclosure rules since the Great Depression.
In a letter to SEC Secretary Vanessa Countryman, Attorney General Maura Healey joined 19 other attorneys general in urging regulators to approve the rules.
Companies are facing more risks from the impacts of climate change, they wrote, which threatens to create turmoil in the financial markets and hurt investors.
“Extreme weather events caused or exacerbated by climate change, such as hurricanes, wildfires, extreme heat, and extreme drought, have caused a number of material and costly impacts on company operations,” the AGs wrote. “As those events increase in intensity and frequency, their effects on companies will only grow.”
In a statement, Healey said the potential impact of climate change on financial markets threatens “investments that our residents have made to fund their retirements or pay for their children’s college” and urged the SEC to take the “essential step” of requiring companies to disclose those risks.
Meanwhile, members of the state’s congressional delegation are also urging financial regulators to go further than the draft rules that are being considered.
In a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren joined other Democrats in asking the commission to “strengthen” its proposed rule on the disclosure of climate-related risks to investors by requiring the addition of Scope 3 emissions, which include purchased goods and services and transportation.
The lawmakers cite a recent S&P Global analysis which estimated that Scope 3 emissions account for nearly 88% of emissions from the oil and gas industry.
“Investors have a right to know the extent to which companies are both exposed to climate risks and contributing to climate impacts,” they wrote.
Floods, drought, wildfires and hurricanes made worse by climate change could cost the U.S. federal budget about $2 trillion each year by the end of the century, according to the Office of Management and Budget, which administers the federal budget.
The analysis warned that intensifying wildfires could increase federal firefighting costs by between $1.55 billion and $9.60 billion a year by the end of the century.
Meanwhile, more frequent hurricanes and storms could drive up annual spending on coastal disaster relief to between $22 billion and $94 billion by 2100.
“Climate change threatens communities and sectors across the country, including through floods, drought, extreme heat, wildfires, and hurricanes that affect the U.S. economy and the lives of everyday Americans,” the federal agency wrote in a blog post. “Future damages could dwarf current damages if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.