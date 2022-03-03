MIDDLETON — A longtime North Shore lawyer is joining the race to succeed retiring District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, who announced in January that he will not seek re-election.
James O’Shea, 50, of Middleton, formally filed campaign papers with the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance last week.
“This is a job I’ve been preparing for over the course of my 24-year career,” O’Shea said Wednesday.
In January, Blodgett, 67, announced that he would not be seeking a sixth term as district attorney, a job he’s held for the past two decades.
The same day, Rep. Paul Tucker, who had been preparing to run for re-election to his 7th Essex seat in the Legislature, announced he was shifting his campaign to a run for Blodgett’s job.
O’Shea said he has long eyed a chance to run for district attorney but did not want to run against Blodgett, crediting him with making some significant strides during his tenure.
“It’s been on my mind for a long time,” O’Shea said.
At the same time, he said he would want to bring his experience trying cases throughout Massachusetts to Essex County, including what he believes are effective policies in place in other counties, with a particular focus on bail and pretrial detention.
“There are repercussions even from short periods of incarceration,” O’Shea said, citing examples like lost jobs and income, which has a ripple effect on defendants’ families.
O’Shea said he would revise policies concerning requests for dangerousness hearings, citing concerns he has and that he has heard from other defense attorneys that they’re overused in Essex County.
He also wants to work on addressing the need for more mental health and substance abuse treatment as alternatives to jail.
O’Shea said he wants to focus the office’s resources on cases involving those charged with intentionally hurting others.
“I draw a distinction between people who are truly dangerous and harming the public and taking advantage of the vulnerable, and those that can be rehabilitated and brought back into society,” he said.
O’Shea grew up in Lynn, the youngest of six children; two brothers and his father were also lawyers. He graduated from St. John’s Prep in Danvers in 1990, Providence College in 1994, and Suffolk Law School in 1997, and has practiced on the North Shore and in Boston since 1998. He is married and has two children in college.
