SALEM — A second person has been sentenced in connection with a scheme to flip older multifamily homes around Salem into condominiums, then sell them to low-income buyers using fraudulent loan transactions.
Joseph Bates III, 42, of Wakefield, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by supervised release, and will be responsible for $2.2 million in restitution. He has also agreed to forfeit $700,000.
Bates had pleaded guilty back in 2018 to conspiracy, wire fraud and bank fraud.
Last fall, the man believed by prosecutors to be the ringleader of the scheme, George Kritopoulos, 50, of Salem, was sentenced to four years in prison, following a jury trial.
A third defendant, former Salem Registry of Deeds employee and accountant David Plunkett, is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
The scheme went on for nearly a decade, during which the three men and others used fraudulent financial information to qualify borrowers to purchase older multifamily properties, which the three men would then convert to condominium units.
Kritopoulos would then find new buyers for the condo units, most of whom would not have qualified for a mortgage but for the phony financial and employment information that he and Bates provided on their behalf. They used Plunkett to create false tax returns to help the buyers obtain mortgages, prosecutors said.
Other false information would include letters that falsely claimed employment by a particular business, which turned out to be one of several “shell companies” set up by Kritopoulos, along with false salary information.
In addition, some of the buyers would qualify for particular types of mortgages by claiming that they would live in the properties they were purchasing.
All but two of the 21 buyers who got mortgages with the fraudulent information ended up in foreclosure. That cost the lenders more than $4.3 million.
But prosecutors say the impact on the buyers, most of them unsophisticated in real estate and with low incomes, was financially devastating.
The scheme also took nearly two dozen apartments out of the city’s rental housing supply by converting them to condominiums.
