SALEM — Salem police have identified and arrested a second suspect in last month's shooting on Perkins Street.

Deven Kelly, 23, was arrested Friday in Malden on a warrant charging him with home invasion, two counts each of armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and firearms charges.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court Monday.

The charges are identical to ones filed against the earlier named suspect, Wesly Jordan Alcin, also 23, of Everett. Alcin has not been located.

The Jan. 24 shooting left a 30-year-old Salem woman and a 33-year-old Lynn man with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were still hospitalized as of Monday in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s location to call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978- 619-5627.

This story will be updated.

