@{&bullet}@{&bullet}ADVANCE SUNDAY, JULY 21 @{&bullet}@{&bullet}This is a July 2002 photo showing a handout artist’s conception of the proposed energy producing wind farm by Cape Wind Associates, who envision a line of wind towers to produce renewable electricity off the southern coast of Cape Cod, between the mainland and the isalnd of Nantucket. (AP Photo/Illustartion-Craig Olmsted, Cape Wind Associates, LLC) ORG XMIT: BX101