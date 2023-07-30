PEABODY — Second- and third-graders in Peabody won’t have to look hard to find characters like them in their classroom libraries thanks to a recent donation from the Rotary Club of Peabody.
The 672 new books donated will not only diversify the types of stories shared in these classrooms throughout the district, but also promote the ideas of acceptance and inclusion, the Rotary Club of Peabody said in a statement.
“Rotary Peabody recognizes the importance of children being able to see themselves represented in the books they read and their minds being opened to different perspectives to encourage empathy and a broad worldview,” according to the statement.
The organization selected these books with input from second and third-grade teachers in the city and a club member who is a professional librarian, the statement said.
The goal: to gather books that represent kids from traditionally underrepresented or marginalized races, ethnicities, religions, abilities, economic circumstances and other backgrounds.
The club spent $6,000 on the books, with half of this money coming from a matching grant from Rotary District 7930, according to the statement.
“By choosing (to donate to) classroom libraries, students will have daily access to books featuring a diverse array of children discovering commonalities in everyday situations of the challenges and joys of childhood, while also celebrating the value and importance of unique, cultural and community identities,” the club said.
