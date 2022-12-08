SALEM — Eighteen special projects from the school district are moving forward with the help of this year’s Salem Education Foundation grants.
The group, a nonprofit organization that supports and empowers student and teacher initiatives, announced the recipients of this year’s round of grants over the weekend and at a School Committee meeting Monday night. The grants total close to $25,000, with two going to charter school teachers and the other 16 into Salem Public Schools classrooms, according to Peg Howard, co-chairperson of the organization’s grant committee.
“Salem Education Foundation’s primary purpose is to fund grants that go beyond the scope of what the school budget can fund,” Howard said. “It’s to foster creativity and innovation and allow teachers to do projects they might not otherwise be able to afford.”
Five of the 18 projects are also collaborative, involving efforts playing out in multiple schools, Howard said. “It’s the first time we’ve had that many, that aren’t just single school-based. That’s exciting for us.”
The largest shares of the grant awards go to three recipients for $3,000 each. They include: the Special Olympics Game Day, at Salem High, Collins Middle and a number of other city schools; “A River Runs Through Us,” an erosion-centered lesson that will put to use a modular water table at the Horace Mann Lab and Bates Elementary schools, as well as the Early Childhood Center; and “Carnegie Hall For All,” an arts and music venture expanding opportunities to perform at Carnegie Hall for students at Collins Middle and Salem High.
Fifth-graders throughout the city will spend time at Appleton Farms through the “Soil to Plate” project, which receives $2,964. While the program has previously run at Witchcraft Heights Elementary School, it will now expand to the grades K-8 Saltonstall School as well as Bates, Bentley, Carlton and Horace Mann.
Another district-wide project getting cash is “This is MY Salem,” a widely popular scavenger hunt targeting kindergarten children last year. The project is picking up $1,309.46 for the 2022-23 school year.
New Liberty Innovation School is getting a $974 grant for “Outbreak at a Local College,” where 20 students will study a mock-up study of infectious disease spread on a college campus.
RECIPIENTS AT A GLANCE
Collaborative projects
Carnegie Hall for All (Ben Chertok, for Salem High and Collins Middle), $3,000
Soil to Plate (Emily Flaherty, for Saltonstall, Bates, Bentley, Carlton, Horace Mann), $2,964
A River Runs Through Us (Beth White, for Horace Mann, Bates, ECC), $3,000
This is MY Salem (Beth Beaulieu, for all kindergartens), $1,309.46
Special Olympics Game Day (Michelle Flewelling, for Salem High, Carlton, Collins, Horace Mann, Witchcraft Heights, ECC), $3,000
Multi-school projects
Books to Promote Inclusion (Michelle Flewelling, for Bates, Bentley, Carlton, Horace Mann, Witchcraft Heights, Saltonstall, ECC), $487.19
Single-school projects
Buttons Bring Us Together (Donna Ramsden, Salem High), $324.39
Ceramics Enrichment (Briana Bain-McNulty, Salem Academy), $936
Computer Science Cultural Connections (Megan Bowen, Salem Academy), $919.27
Corsi-Rosenthal Cubes (Lori Mendoza, Carlton), $1,000
Deconstructing Boundaries and Bias: Building Empathy & Empowerment (Alexandra Kirby, Salem High), $872
Destination Imagination (Jon Workman, Collins Middle), $819
Guitar Class (Pierce Woodward, New Liberty), $1,000
Our World in Their Hands (Amy Selvaggio, Salem High), $1,000
Outbreak at a Local College (Brenda Perez-Goodrum, New Liberty), $974
SEL Through Storytelling (Liz Yoder, Carlton), $725
Student Leaders’ Walking Club (Frank James, Carlton), $980.95
UpCycle Entrepreneurs’ Club (Jennifer Toler, Salem High), $1,000