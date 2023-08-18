DANVERS — William Kossowan was selected in a 3-2 vote by the Select Board Tuesday night to become the town’s next airport commissioner, so long as his nomination is accepted by the Beverly City Council.
He was chosen from five candidates who went before the board earlier this summer to earn a vacant spot representing Danvers on the Beverly Municipal Airport Commission.
“I firmly believe if you’re not part of the solution then you’re part of the problem,” Kossowan told the Select Board on June 6. “I salute anyone who gets involved but along with that requires proper understanding in this situation and observing boundaries first.”
For Kossowan, his understanding of aviation comes from more than 30 years in the aerospace industry.
He is an engineer with the Department of Defense and has worked with the Federal Aviation Administration, which has created long-term relationships between him and FAA aeronautic commissions, aircraft owners and members of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) throughout the state, he said.
He was a member of the FAA’s safety team in the 1990s and since 1998, is an AOPA support network volunteer for the Beverly Regional Airport. Kossowan is also an envoy for the North Shore Aero Club, the largest pilot association based at Beverly Airport, he said.
If approved by the Beverly City Council, he looks to make an impact on the airport in significant ways, he told the Select Board.
Kossowan wants to add jet blast deflectors, which redirect exhaust energy from a jet engine away from other runways and areas of the airport, and sound baffling to chain link fences that surround the airport to help keep aircraft noise from bothering neighbors.
He also seeks to require all real estate agents to notify potential buyers of homes in the area of the airport and ongoing noise complaints stemming from it.
Kossowan said he “feels strongly” about instituting landing fees for all aircraft not based at Beverly Airport.
“Hanscom, Lawrence and Nantucket charge $30 per landing of an aircraft not based at their respective field,” Kossowan said. “That would be for each touch-and-go, and that seems to be a big issue with noise complaints.”
Danvers neighbors of Beverly Airport have been complaining for several years now about what they say is non-stop air traffic noise coming from aircraft traveling over their homes — noise that is largely due to touch-and-go maneuvers, they say.
“(Landing fees) could conceivably thin down touch-and-go training traffic from off-base flight schools or individuals,” Kossowan said.
He aims to completely redesign the airport’s website and add a section with contact information that is monitored 24/7 by the airport.
He seeks to add municipal fees to the price of jet fuel, which is already taxed by the state and federal governments.
“Right now, Beverly has the most inexpensive jet fuel in Eastern Massachusetts, which in part attracts jet traffic,” Kossowan said. “Besides being able to save thousands of dollars on a fill-up, a lot of people enjoy the anonymity, convenience, seclusion and relaxed security — i.e., no TSA — afforded by the Danvers side of the field.”
Kossowan supports adopting a common sense, two-page airport noise maintenance plan like one in place at Nantucket Memorial Airport, he said, along with bringing back a wildlife control officer to prevent animals from being in areas where aircraft may collide with them.
Select Board members Gardner Trask, Daniel Bennett and David Mills voted in favor of Kossowan’s nomination Tuesday night. Members Maureen Bernard and Matthew Duggan voted against his nomination in favor of other candidates.
“I’ve known Bill for years going back to the days when I was the airport commissioner, and I always found him to be thoughtful and thorough and open to all sides of discussions,” Trask said.
