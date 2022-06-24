HAMILTON — A longtime member of the Hamilton Conservation Commission was removed from the board earlier this month over allegations that he trespassed on the site of a controversial condo project, after being warned not to go onto the site without permission or authorization.
George Tarr says he believes he was forced off the board by the town manager, Joseph Domelowicz, because he challenged Domelowicz’s authority — an assertion Domelowicz said is untrue.
“When I defied him, that made him mad,” Tarr said Thursday.
But Domelowicz said the Select Board’s decision to revoke his appointment to the commission came as a last resort after Tarr refused to acknowledge that going onto the property without permission of the owners or a court order was a violation that could have jeopardized the town’s future ability to regulate what happens there.
“The Select Board tried really hard to get him to understand,” Domelowicz said.
The removal comes amid an ongoing debate in town over a proposed 50-unit townhouse-style condominium project that would be marketed to empty-nesters, people 55 and older.
The site of the project, a wooded area off 133 Essex St., had been used informally for years as walking paths and access to the Chebacco Woods trails.
When the owners of the 66-acre parcel decided to sell the land to a developer, a group of residents opposed to the plan formed a group, “Save Chebacco Trails and Watershed,” to challenge each aspect of the project approval process.
In April, they went to court to challenge three permits issued for infrastructure work on the site, including an access road.
Tarr said he went to the site on April 26, in order to establish a “baseline” for conditions on the site, including two vernal pools that had been flagged previously and were on maps of the site. That’s when he said he came across what appeared to be a third, unflagged vernal pool, with salamander eggs, that he believes was missed previously. He said he believed the commission’s permit allowed him such access.
Tarr said he brought the discovery to the attention of the town’s conservation coordinator, Brian Colleran, and discussed going back so that Colleran could take pictures.
Colleran checked with Domelowicz, who in turn checked with the law firm that serves as the town’s legal counsel, KP Law.
A lawyer from KP Law advised Domeiowicz that absent a court order or permission from the property owner, an individual member of the commission could not simply go onto the property. That would violate the Fourth Amendment, Domelowicz said.
Tarr said Domelowicz told him he could be charged with trespassing and that it could expose the town to legal repercussions.
Tarr said he was initially “shocked,” then said he did some research and responded with an email disputing that conclusion.
That’s when he received an email from Domelowicz telling him not to return to the site, not to discuss his findings, and that he should recuse himself from future Conservation Commission proceedings concerning the project.
“I felt he didn’t have the authority to tell me that,” Tarr said.
Domelowicz said Tarr was invited to discuss his concerns with the Select Board but declined.
Tarr, in what he acknowledges was “perhaps not the best of decisions,” went back to the spot where he’d seen the third vernal pool, on May 5, hoping to document it. Instead, he was met within minutes by the project’s environmental consultant.
After that, the Select Board set up a hearing, which took place on June 6. Tarr asked that it be open to the public.
Tarr said he was offered a chance to resign but refused, so the board voted to revoke his appointment to the commission.
“I thought I was acting in the best interests of the town,” said Tarr, who doesn’t believe the Select Board had “sufficient cause” to remove him from the commission.
But Domelowicz said that Tarr’s actions “puts us in more jeopardy” by potentially opening up the commission to an accusation of bias in future proceedings and even if Tarr did identify an unflagged vernal pool during the unauthorized visit, there’s nothing the commission, which had already accepted a wetlands delineation, could do.
Tarr had served on the commission for 11 years and his current term was set to expire next year.
Domelowicz said that he’s appreciative of the work Tarr has done over the years and called it “unfortunate” that he could not accept the town counsel’s legal guidance.
