PEABODY — Kids from around the city put their athletic skills to the test while having fun as part of the eighth annual Fifth Grade Olympics at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Tuesday morning.
This year, for the first time, Peabody’s own Gold Medalist Samantha Arsenault Livingstone was there to cheer on the kids and share her story of being an Olympian.
“This embodies the Olympics,” Livingstone said while watching students from her old elementary school, the Center School, engaged in a match of tug-o-war on the turf Tuesday.
“Striving together with a common challenge builds connection, and they’re in it together. I think it’s so powerful.”
Livingstone was just 18 years old when she took home gold as a member of the U.S. Women’s Swim Team in the 4x200 meter freestyle relay at the 2000 Sydney games.
She went on to win a national championship with her swim team at University of Georgia in 2005, became an anatomy and physiology teacher, and now has four children. She also started the Whole Athlete Initiative in 2016 to help improve student athletes’ mental health on and off the field through workshops, presentations, consulting services and more.
Livingstone shared her own struggles with mental health during an assembly for freshmen and sophomores at PVMHS Tuesday ahead of the Olympic games.
As she told the students, she dealt with an eating disorder and depression through much of her swimming career. When she finally won gold, she felt like her happiness was, in part, a mask.
“What you saw on the surface was this Olympic gold medalist at 18 who is about to go to college for free on a full scholarship at the University of Michigan,” Livingstone said.
“What could be wrong with her? Who is she to have these big feelings of emptiness?
“We just see the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “You don’t see all that’s underneath the surface parts of our story.”
Years later, Livingstone would struggle to cope with her baby daughter’s severe heart condition that would require open-heart surgery.
Everyone has their own hardships, Livingstone told the high schoolers, and everyone should know that they’re not alone in that struggle.
“The word ‘fragile’ is often used to describe this generation, and I just reject that because I feel there’s such a brilliance in this room,” she said.
Livingstone shared methods students can use to improve their mental health, including centering themselves throughout the day, discussing their feelings with others and never defining their self-worth by their achievements in sports, academics or their career.
Events like the Fifth Grade Olympics are also meant to help kids build confidence in themselves and together as teams, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
It’s a tradition he took part in back when he was a student at the South School, and started it up again after becoming mayor in 2011.
“I wanted to bring it back for a number of reasons: To bring the students together, have a fun day with the classmates, get to meet some students from other schools before they go to the middle school and see the high school, and to just enjoy the day after a long school year.
“It’s very meaningful to me to see all the students in their school colors.”
Students donned their school t-shirts as they took part in an inflated obstacle course provided by the National Guard and other activities like a softball toss, long jump, shuttle runs and more.
“We do give out team awards and some individual medals for the top scorers, but it’s about sportsmanship, school spirit and just having fun,” Bettencourt said.
Graduates of PVMHS’ Class of 2023 volunteered to run stations during the event.
They were also the first class to participate in the Olympics after Bettencourt started it up again years ago.
“I remember doing this when I was in 5th grade, so now that we’ve graduated, seeing these kids do it is kind of crazy,” said 18-year-old Isabella Turco, one of the volunteers.
