DANVERS — Seven candidates have been chosen as semi-finalists in the search for Danvers' next superintendent.
The candidates come from a diverse pool of applicants and will meet with officials this week, School Committee member Robin Doherty said at the committee’s meeting Monday night.
Doherty is the chair of the superintendent selection committee and started the search process with fellow member Alice Campbell over the summer. They said earlier this year that the district hopes to have a new leader by January or February.
Between three and five of these semi-finalists will move on to the final round of interviews in the coming weeks, Doherty said. None of the candidates’ names will be released until the School Committee's meeting on Jan. 9, she said.
The search committee “pretty much all agreed” on the semi-finalists, Campbell said.
“They are all very strong, and some of them we’re bringing in just to get a perspective that might be a little different than what we were looking for in terms of experience,” Campbell said at the meeting. “Hopefully, we’ll have a diverse background enough of a pool where we'll see every kind of candidate possible.”
The new superintendent will replace Lisa Dana, who stepped away from her longtime role this spring while on medical leave and following intense criticism over how she handled reports of racist and homophobic hazing on the high school’s hockey team.
The district has been working with a consultant from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees throughout the search. MASC helped lead focus groups among community members this fall to see what Danvers should look for in its new superintendent.
The job posting was shared with nationwide organizations and attracted a candidate pool of locals and applicants from other states, Doherty said. The MASC consultant said the applicants had a “very strong” range of diverse backgrounds, Doherty added.
“We really were looking at what was created from the focus groups and surveys and seeing how [the applicants] fit into that criteria,” Doherty said. “I’m only speaking for myself personally, but for me, I’m not concerned that we won’t find a strong candidate from the one’s coming in this week.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.