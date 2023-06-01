On May 25th, the senate approved the fiscal year 2024 budget for $55.9 billion dollars, including a proposed amendment championed by Senator Lovely that would allocate $1 million dollars towards the Hunger Free Campus Initiative.
The Hunger Free Campus Initiative is a state-wide effort to end food insecurity on college campuses through funding for establishing on-campus EBT and SNAP vendors, creating awareness and anti-stigma campaigns to increase enrollment in federal nutrition programs, establishing SNAP enrollment staff on campus, expanding campus food pantries, and a variety of other initiatives.
“As many of us know hunger is debilitating and distressing without food and proper nutrition,” said Senator Lovely at the senate session on May 24th. “Our physical and mental health suffers, we experience pain, we easily lose concentration, we can have heightened anxiety and certainly heightened depression as well. This can be especially impactful for our students, and excelling at school is nearly impossible on an empty stomach.”
The Hunger Free Campus Initiative began in the fall of 2019, using money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to bring hunger relief to many Massachusetts public two-year community colleges and four-year state colleges. This amendment would continue the funding for these initiatives now that the ARPA money has run out. The amendment was not accepted by the House, so in June it will go to the conference committee where the differences between the House and Senate budget will be reconciled until deciding on a final budget that is sent to the governor’s desk.
“We hope the conference committee will keep the $101 million in the final budget,” said Pat Baker, co-lead for the Hunger Free Campus Coalition. “I think there's a growing recognition in the state that students can't learn if they're hungry. [Especially] low income students have a lot of needs that need to be addressed while they try and pursue an education to have the credentials for the workforce, [because] people can't support themselves with only a high school degree anymore.”
37% of public university students in Massachusetts are food insecure, but only 20% are enrolled in SNAP. This means that there are opportunities where students are SNAP eligible, they just either don't know it, aren’t interested, or aren’t sure how to apply.
The Open Door, an organization that’s been advocating for hunger-free campuses since 2016, make use of mobile fresh food markets and advocacy work to make sure students are aware of and able to access affordable, fresh, and nutritional food. The Open Door also provides dedicated client advocates, who screen clients for SNAP and federal hunger relief program eligibility as well as assisting in applying.
“I think The Open Door is really a model community organization. Working very hard not only to provide emergency food through the food pantry, but to really look deeper into the causes of food insecurity and to try and find more sustainable solutions,” said Baker.
“We are grateful to Senator Lovely for putting this forward,” said The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine, “and we look forward to continuing to work to end campus hunger with our partners.”