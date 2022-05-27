BOSTON — The state Senate approved a nearly $50 billion budget on Thursday after plowing millions of dollars in new spending into the package, but rejected a buffet of proposed tax cuts and a temporary holiday from the state's gas tax.
The spending package, which passed unanimously, calls for tapping the state's record surplus revenues to make major investments in schools, child care, workforce development and housing while boosting state aid to communities.
"This is a truly terrific budget," Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said in remarks ahead of its passage. "From the start, this budget has been about getting money, and keeping money, in the pockets of people who keep this commonwealth moving forward."
The plan calls for increasing state aid to cities and towns by more than $63 million to $1.23 billion in the next fiscal year. Chapter 70 state funding for public schools would also rise to more than $6 billion next fiscal year under the plan.
The Senate also calls for pumping more money into the state's reserves or "rainy day" fund, bringing the fund to a record level of $6.74 billion.
A key provision of the plan calls for spending $250 million for pandemic-related state grants to buoy early education and child care providers.
The spending package also contains policy changes, such as making phone calls at state prisons and correctional facilities and creating a $20 million fund to reimburse county sheriffs for the costs.
Another provision seeks to provide legal protections for reproductive and "gender-affirming" health care providers in Massachusetts to shield them from potential lawsuits over providing abortions and other services to out-of-state residents, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling.
Over three days of debate, senators slogged through more than 1,100 amendments to the spending package seeking additional funding or changes in state policy. Many of the amendments were packaged into large bundles that were approved or rejected on single voice votes. About 500 were approved.
While there are no wholesale tax or fee increases in the spending bill, the Senate's Democratic majority rejected a $700 million buffet of proposed tax cuts that were part of Baker’s preliminary budget package filed in January.
Baker’s proposal called for adjusting state income tax laws and boosting rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, expanding tax credits for housing and child care, and a major overhaul of the estate or "death" tax.
Senate Republicans also made another push to suspend the state's gas tax of 24 cents per gallon through Labor Day as part of the budget deliberations, but the proposed amendments were rejected by the Democratic majority, who said they would affect the state’s bond rating and provide minimal relief for motorists.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said the state is awash with surplus revenue and can afford to provide relief for consumers who are paying higher prices for food, gas and other goods amid supply chain disruptions and record-high inflation.
"We don't know if that inflationary number will change but we know it's going to have a significant detrimental effect," Tarr said in remarks Wednesday. "We have an obligation to take these reasonable actions — a fraction of one month of excess revenue — to respond and help them weather the storm and gain a little bit of traction, survive and prosper."
Ahead of this week's budget debate, Spilka said she wants to pursue a tax relief package before the end of the session but has not provided additional details.
On Wednesday, Senate Ways & Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues defended the Democratic majority's rejection of the tax cuts and pointed out that the Senate's spending plan includes funding to help taxpayers struggling with higher costs.
"This body has not stood by and done nothing. We have done enormous things to help," Rodrigues said in remarks during the budget debate. "Just the fact that we're passing close to a $50 billion budget with money for services that assist every resident in education, child care, mental health, health care."
Rodrigues argued that Baker's tax cuts are skewed toward the state’s wealthiest and said the Senate intends to hold a "comprehensive tax debate to ensure that those residents that deserve it most will get the largest share of tax breaks."
The Democratic-controlled House approved its version of the budget two weeks ago after adding $130 million more in spending to the plan.
House Republicans also sought to amend the spending package to include parts of Baker’s tax cuts plan and a gas tax holiday, but the proposals were rejected.
During closing remarks in the Senate budget debate, Tarr walked across the chamber and handed Rodrigues a burlap "taxpayer sack" with proposals to cut taxes.
"I'm hoping, in giving this to you, that within the next 40 days you will find a way to fill it with tax relief for the citizens of the commonwealth," Tarr said.
Differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget must be worked out by a yet-to-be appointed conference committee of six lawmakers before heading to Baker's desk for his review.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.