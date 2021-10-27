BOSTON — The state Senate has approved new political maps for Massachusetts that will dramatically shake up legislative districts across the region.
On Wednesday, the Senate voted 36-3 to approve 40 newly reconfigured districts based on the 2020 Census count. The new maps include major changes to some districts aimed at ensuring more minority representation in certain regions.
The House of Representatives approved maps for 160 legislative districts by a vote of 158-1 last Thursday, with Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, casting the lone dissenting vote.
In the Senate, one the most dramatic shifts is in the Merrimack Valley, where the plan creates a new Hispanic majority Senate district. The new Senate seat would encompass Lawrence, Methuen and a section of downtown Haverhill.
The changes are aimed at resolving potential voter rights violations by improving minority representation in a region where voters are "polarized" around racial and ethnic lines.
But that will mean carving up two existing Senate districts in the region — the 1st Essex and 2nd Essex and Middlesex — to create a new "majority minority" district where more than 50% of the voting age population is Hispanic.
Besides the new Lawrence-centered Senate district, the plan calls for creating another Merrimack Valley seat including portions the 2nd Essex and Middlesex district that Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, currently represents.
It would stretch from Wilmington to the New Hampshire border, encompassing Andover, Tewksbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Wilmington and portions of North Andover and Haverhill, now part of district that is represented by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen. DiZoglio is running for state auditor next year.
In remarks ahead of the vote, DiZoglio said she opposes the plan, in part, because it splits Haverhill in two to create the newly configured minority-majority district. She pointed out that some legislative leaders saw no changes to their districts.
"Many residents are begging the question as to why their communities have been carved up significantly," said DiZoglio, who voted against the new maps. "These communities need to have their voices heard before we move forward with finalizing this legislation."
Finegold, who also voted against the maps, lamented that he was losing Lawrence and Dracut and said he was proud to have represented the communities for so many years. He ticked off a list of his accomplishments and noted Lawrence's efforts to reshape it image, battered by unemployment, high crime rates and violence.
"With redistricting you will have change," Finegold said. "But I will continue to advocate wholeheartedly for these communities that I currently represent."
The Second Essex Senate district, which is currently represented by Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, would shed Topsfield, which would move into the First Essex and Middlesex Senate district.
Meanwhile, the 1st Essex and Middlesex district, which is currently represented by Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, would lose Wilmington but would gain Topsfield, Salisbury and Newburyport.
Overall, the Senate's redistricting plan doubles the number of majority-minority districts from three to six, which is aimed at giving minority candidates more opportunities to win elections.
The Legislature has set a tentative Nov. 8 deadline to approve the new maps, which is aimed at giving House candidates time to decide whether they will need to relocate based on the state’s one-year residency requirement.
Under state law, candidates for House districts must live in the communities they want to run for at least a year prior to the election.
Voting rights groups have also complained the changes don’t go far enough to ensure minority representation in some communities.
The U.S. Constitution requires states to redraw congressional districts every decade to account for changes in population. The numbers also guide the drawing of state legislative districts and local election precincts.
The population in Massachusetts increased from about 6.5 million in 2010 to just over 7 million last year, making it the 15th most populous state in the nation, according to census data.
Maps for the state's congressional districts and those for the Governor’s Council seats will be released at a later date.
While boundaries of congressional districts may also shift, Massachusetts won’t see a net change in its representation in Congress. Its nine-member delegation to the House of Representatives will remain that size for another 10 years.
