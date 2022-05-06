BOSTON — The state Senate on Thursday approved a plan to offer driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, brushing aside concerns by Gov. Charlie Baker and Republican lawmakers who pushed back against the controversial move.
The measure will allow any qualified Massachusetts resident, regardless of their immigration status, to apply for a learner’s permit and standard state license.
The Democrat-controlled Senate approved it on a 32 to 8 vote that went mostly along party lines, with a handful of Democrats joining Republican Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and the chamber’s two other GOP senators in voting against it.
Supporters argue the changes would improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented immigrants who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, a primary sponsor of the measure, said the licenses won’t be a path to citizenship, and wouldn’t authorize undocumented individuals to vote in elections or receive public benefits from the state.
“This is about earning a driver’s license,” Crighton said in remarks on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. “It’s the right thing to do for the 185,000 immigrants without status and their families who are our students, neighbors and coworkers, our families and our friends.”
Under the plan, undocumented immigrants could only acquire standard driver’s licenses, not federally authorized REAL ID-compliant versions. Applicants would still be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They would also need to prove Massachusetts residency to get a state driver’s license.
Republicans sought to amend the bill by adding safeguards with amendments to tighten identification and reporting requirements. Most of the amendments were rejected on “voice votes” that don’t record how individual senators voted.
Tarr pointed out that driver’s licenses are used by people to register to vote, apply for state benefits and other official interactions and said there should be “appropriate safeguards” to ensure that the privileges aren’t abused.
“The driver’s license is one of the most recognizable and important pieces of identification in our society, bar none,” Tarr said in remarks. “We do need to be concerned about some elements of this bill, and about the very thought of conveying a driver’s license, unless and until we do appropriate things.”
The issue of authorizing licenses for the undocumented has long been advocated for by immigrant rights groups and progressive Democrats, who have pushed similar proposals in the Legislature for nearly two decades.
Two years ago, immigration advocates staged a hunger strike and camped out in front of the Statehouse, calling on lawmakers to approve the changes.
After Thursday’s vote, cheers erupted in the Senate gallery from immigrant rights advocates and others who had gathered to listen to the daylong debate.
The measure has support from law enforcement associations and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor.
But the initiative has its share of critics, largely Republicans, who say authorizing licenses would reward people who have broken the law by living in the U.S. illegally. Other critics worry that licensing the undocumented drivers increases the risk of terrorism.
The House approved a similar bill in February by a 120 to 36 vote that also went along party lines, with Republicans and a handful of Democrats opposing it.
Its passage in both chambers all but assures that the controversial bill will land on Baker’s desk before the end of the legislative session.
Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Baker reiterated his opposition to the proposal saying his primary concern was that Massachusetts driver’s licenses are tied to the voter registration process. He noted that some states have offered “driver privilege cards” for the undocumented, instead of regular licenses.
“Issuing the exact same driver’s license to everyone, whether they’re eligible to vote or not, and not creating some mechanism that makes it possible for town clerks to engage with the Registry as part of that issue, I think is a problem,” he said.
Tarr and other Republicans offered an amendment that would have created a driver privilege card system, but it was rejected by the Democratic majority.
Crighton said creating a distinct driver’s license for undocumented drivers would lead to “stigma” against immigrants and “defeat the purpose” of the measure.
The north of Boston region’s other representatives in the Senate — Sens. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, Barry Finegold, D-Andover, Diane DiZoglio, D-Methuen — joined with Crighton in voting for the legislation.
Differences between the House and Senate versions of the measure will need to be worked out by a legislative committee before the bill lands on Baker’s desk.
Even if Baker rejects the bill, the measure passed with enough support from the House’s Democratic super-majority to override Baker if he decides to veto it.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.