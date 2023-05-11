BOSTON — Senate Democrats are pitching a plan to offer in-state tuition rates to undocumented students who attend public universities and colleges, and make them eligible for state financial aid.
The proposal, tucked into the Senate’s $55.8 million budget plan unveiled on Tuesday, would allow students to qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of Massachusetts’ five campuses and the state’s 15 community colleges regardless of their immigration status.
To qualify, undocumented students would need to have attended a Massachusetts high school for at least three years and graduated, or obtained their general education diploma, according to the Senate’s proposal, which would also make them eligible for state financial aid assistance.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said the changes, if approved, would provide a “tangible benefit for students who may not otherwise attend college and increase the state’s competitiveness by nurturing, harnessing and growing the talent we have right here at home.”
“At a time when the need for skilled workers has never been greater, it’s time to help these students get on a path to academic and economic success,” she told reporters at a Tuesday briefing.
At least 23 states and the District of Columbia allow undocumented students to access in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. Many of the states also offer access to state financial aid for undocumented students.
“The time has come to start providing our bright and motivated young students, who struggle to rise above cycles of generational poverty, with the same educational opportunities as their fellow residents,” House Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, said Tuesday.
Rodrigues said any loss of funding to public colleges and universities from the reduced rates is expected to be offset by the influx of new students.
Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, who filed standalone legislation to offer in-state tuition to undocumented students, calls it a “common-sense” move that will “prevent Massachusetts residents from being forced to pay out-of-state tuition rates for public higher education.”
“There is no logical reason to prevent motivated and yet talented young students from our higher education system, especially when so many students who attend college in Massachusetts choose to stay here upon graduating,” he said in a statement.
Backers of the plan say states that have authorized in-state tuition for undocumented students have seen increased academic achievement, reduced dropout rates and increased college attendance.
They also argue the move would boost undocumented immigrants’ income, which means more taxes for the state.
At some public colleges in Massachusetts, the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition can be substantial. At UMass Amherst, the tuition is $17,357 for in-state and $39,293 for out-of-state students for the 2023-24 school year. That doesn’t include expenses for room and board and other fees.
Even if the proposal is approved by the Senate, it would still need to survive negotiations with the House of Representatives on a final spending plan and Gov. Maura Healey’s veto pen. The House didn’t include the proposal in its version of the budget, which was approved in April.
The move is supported by community college leaders who say there is a demand for high wage jobs that could be filled by educating undocumented students, for whom higher education is often out of reach.
Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College, said the changes would make Massachusetts “more economically competitive with other states and take important steps towards better preparing the workforce we need right now, and in the future.”
