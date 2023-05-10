BOSTON — More money for workforce training, regional transportation and public school construction are among the highlights of the Senate's version of next year’s budget, which was rolled out Tuesday.
The $55.8 billion Senate budget is slightly less than a spending plan approved by the House of Representatives about two weeks ago, and boosts local aid to communities in the next fiscal year by $39.4 million to nearly $1.27 billion.
Meanwhile, it increases Chapter 70 funding for schools by $604 million to more than $6.59 billion. That would fully fund the third year of the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved by the Legislature in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
The plan also calls for spending $1 billion in proceeds from the newly enacted "millionaires' tax" by divvying up the money for a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives. The new voter-approved law, which went into effect in January, set a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million.
House Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, said the plan makes targeted investments in education, transportation workforce development, and strengthening the state's social service safety amid fears of an economic slowdown.
"This is a forward-thinking proposal that aims to facilitate a long-term economic health and expand access to opportunities to reinvigorate and invest in our workforce economy, lessen the wealth-income divide, and empower our communities as we build an inclusive post-pandemic future," he said.
The Senate plan calls for $100 million for the state's 15 regional transit authorities, such as the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, which provide public transportation outside the MBTA is service area.
It also calls for pumping $100 million into the Massachusetts School Building Authority to offset the impact of inflation on the cost of new school buildings.
Increased funding for job training, housing, higher education and expanding mental health services also are part of the Senate's proposal.
The budget includes dozens of proposed policy changes, including a plan that would authorize in-state tuition at public universities and colleges for undocumented students and provide them with access to state financial aid assistance.
To qualify, undocumented students must have attended a Massachusetts high school for at least three years and graduated or obtain a general education diploma.
Among the proposals that did not make it into the Senate's version of the budget was a plan to make permanent a pandemic-related policy that has provided free school meals for students over the past three years. Instead, the Senate wants to fund a temporary extension of the universal free school lunch program.
The Senate budget also doesn't seek to change how money is returned to taxpayers under the so-called 64F tax rebate law. The House budget called for requiring tax rebates triggered by the law to be equally distributed among the state’s taxpayers.
Senate budget writers rejected a plan to authorize online lottery sales and divert revenues from the games to state grants for early education providers.
The House budget calls for setting up a cashless "iLottery" system, allowing consumers to make purchases of Mega Millions tickets and other products. The Senate would still provide $475 million to keep Commonwealth Cares for Children running, but isn't betting on lottery revenue to replenish the program.
The House approved its $56.2 billion state budget plan last month. Gov. Maura Healey unveiled her preliminary budget plan in March.
The Senate is also expected to take up a tax relief proposal after the budget is approved. The House approved a tax relief plan last month that called for rent deductions for low-income residents, new tax credits for child care, cutting business taxes, and overhauling the estate tax, among other changes.
Senators are expected to file hundreds of proposed amendments to the budget, which could drive up its final cost. The fiscal year begins July 1.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.