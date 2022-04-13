BOSTON — The state Senate is poised on Thursday to approve a climate change bill that would allow some communities to ban fossil fuel systems in new homes and buildings to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but the move faces push-back from those who say it will put the brakes on development.
The $250 million plan calls for ramping up development and production of clean energy sources to meet the state's environmental benchmarks while ratcheting down harmful emissions that scientists say are contributing to a warmer planet.
It focuses on expanding clean energy, reducing emissions from buildings by restricting new fossil fuel heating and cooling systems and cutting tailpipe emissions by providing more incentives to purchase electric vehicles.
A provision of the bill would authorize at least 10 communities to implement local "pilot project" bans on new natural gas hookups. Backers of the plan say a number of cities and towns want to ban new gas hookups, but have been prevented by state law.
Those communities would serve as "laboratories" for the state's clean energy policies, under the plan, and would be studied by state regulators to determine the impact of the restrictions on new construction and carbon emissions.
The proposal is winning praise from environmental groups that have been prodding the state to speed up a shift away from the use of natural gas, home heating oil and other fossil fuels to wind, solar and other renewables.
But it faces resistance from the contractors, real estate developers and, not surprisingly, the fossil fuel industry.
Critics say banning gas hookups will drive up construction costs and hamper economic development, while doing little for the environment.
The Northeast Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association, a trade group, called the Senate bill a "major disappointment" saying it will lead to "disruption and job loss in the building and construction industry, significant inconveniences to homeowners and commercial property owners, and higher electric power rates that will hurt everyone."
"All of these negative impacts and economic injuries would result from a bill that guarantees more usage of dirty fuels such as coal and oil to generate electricity during peak demand periods," the group said in a statement.
Tamara Small, CEO of NAIOP Massachusetts, a commercial real estate development association, said her group is supportive of provisions of the bill calling for more incentives for solar power and electric vehicles, but has "major concerns" about the plan to allow communities to impose bans on fossil fuels.
"We can't just flip the switch on fossil fuel bans, without there being a significant impact on the production of new housing and economic development," she said. "Most projects in those communities won't be able to move forward."
Small said NAIOP is committed to decarbonization efforts but believes the focus should be on energy-efficient designs and materials. Banning fossil fuels in cities such as Cambridge — a hub for the state's thriving biotech and life sciences sector — will also stifle investment and growth in the state, she said.
Groups representing builders and contractors are also concerned about that provision of the bill, saying it will exacerbate the state's housing shortage.
"Prohibiting natural gas hookups takes away an increasingly preferred fuel source and forces home builders to install higher-cost systems," the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts said in a statement. "If this type of 'net zero' building code eventually expands statewide, the housing affordability crisis will only worsen due to the higher cost of new homes."
Even if the Senate approves the measure, it would still need to pass the House of Representatives before the July 31 end of formal sessions. It would face the possibility of a veto from Gov. Charlie Baker whose administration opposes bans on fossil fuel construction.
The push to ban gas hookups is a key strategy for opponents of fossil fuels, who have recently shifted focus from efforts to block regional pipeline projects.
Environmentalists argue the state shouldn't be allowing builders and utilities to install fossil fuel systems — at the expense of ratepayers — that could be obsolete in coming decades as the state moves toward renewable energy sources.
Several communities — including Brookline, Lexington, Concord, Arlington and Acton — have filed home rule petitions with the state Legislature seeking to ban new natural gas hookups for homes and businesses. Another 30 communities are considering similar local bylaws laws or ordinances.
Last year, Brookline became the first town on the East Coast to take such a step, voting in Town Meeting to approve a new bylaw barring the installation of most fossil fuel infrastructure in any new buildings or major renovation projects.
But the move was blocked by Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office concluded the bylaw was preempted by state building codes and a law giving the Department of Public Utilities regulatory oversight over natural gas systems.
The Senate proposal comes as the state Department of Energy Resources is finalizing new "stretch" building codes for communities that are aimed at helping them shift to cleaner sources of energy in new construction.
Massachusetts is required under a state law to meet ambitious benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to "net-zero" over 1990s levels by 2050.
Buildings are one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts. In 2020, more than half of the state's households were using gas for home heating, while one in four were using fuel oil, and one in six households were using electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.