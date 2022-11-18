BEVERLY — MaryAnn Holak became executive director of the Beverly Senior Center in September of 2005. A few months later, in January of 2006, the generation known as Baby Boomers started turning 60.
“I’m kind of presiding over the aging of the Baby Boomers in Beverly,” Holak said.
Holak’s time in that key role is about to come to an end. She has announced that she plans to retire on Feb. 1 after 17 years as executive director of the Beverly Council on Aging and Senior Community Center.
The Senior Center on Colon Street opened in 1992, so this year marks its 30th anniversary. Holak, who will turn 69 in January, said it’s a good time to “pass the baton” to a new director.
“I call it bittersweet because I’ve loved the work so much and the people so much and the staff so much,” she said.
Holak’s tenure has coincided with a time of change for senior centers and their role in a community. Once viewed as a place where older people go to play bingo, senior centers are increasingly confronting such issues as homelessness and hunger.
Holak recalled a day last year when three older people showed up at the Senior Center saying they were homeless. One man appeared at the door with only an oxygen tank, his dog, and $20 in cash. Another person said she was fleeing her abusive husband. Holak and her staff connected them with other agencies that could help. The Senior Center also assists seniors in applying for food stamps and fuel assistance.
“Those are things we weren’t doing 17 years ago,” Holak said.
Holak, who grew up in Beverly, said she became interested in helping older people in a previous job as as the volunteer coordinator for Beverly Hospital. She had been diagnosed with cervical cancer at age 28, and she said the resiliency of older volunteers at the hospital set an example for her and “helped me heal with the emotional part of cancer.”
“That’s what made me fall in love with older people,” she said.
One of the hallmarks of Holak’s tenure at the Senior Center has been her efforts to connect seniors with younger people. Through programs that she began, seniors eat breakfast with Beverly High School students and have “game nights” and walks with Endicott College students.
“My idea has always been to connect with the community,” she said.
Holak said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the Senior Center. Attendance fell from about 200 per day before the pandemic to about 100 per day now. Holak and her staff responded by going out on outdoor home visits to check on people, providing free pick-up of restaurant meals, and holding weekly “walks in the woods” on nature trails in Beverly.
“We brought (the Senior Center) to a new place, and a great place,” Holak said of her tenure. “But it’s also going to take time to build it back (after the pandemic). and it’s not going to look the same as it did before.”
Holak said the work has been rewarding. During an interview in her office at the Senior Center, she pulled out a card from a woman who thanked her for saving her life after an outreach worker went to the woman’s home and discovered she had taken an overdose. Some people are so appreciative that they leave bequests for the Senior Center in their wills.
Blair Smith, chair of the Beverly Council on Aging Board of Directors, said Holak has been a good mentor to staff and volunteers, built relationships with local colleges to help with support staff, and expanded the Senior Center’s role in providing social services. Holak, who is a licensed social worker, was responsible for creating a social worker position at the center, Smith said.
Most of all, he said, Holak has been adept at balancing the needs of people who attend the Senior Center, from those who just want to hang out and talk to those who need help finding a place to live.
“She’s really made it a place that people want to come to,” Smith said.
