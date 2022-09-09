PEABODY — Senior Day at Brooksby Farm in Peabody is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
City officials and volunteers will serve seniors a grilled hot dog lunch at the farm between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 20.
“We are so grateful to be able to hold this special event once again after a two-year pandemic hiatus,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in a statement.
“We look forward to sharing a meal together and enjoying the great outdoors at Brooksby Farm.”
During the free event, attendees can enjoy live music and dancing, wagon rides through the farm’s orchards, tours with the Peabody Historical Society and shop at the farm store.
The Peabody Health Department will also administer seasonal flu shots.
Information booths will be run by Veterans Services, Green Peabody, the Peabody Institute Library, North Shore Children’s Museum, National Parks, Peabody Municipal Light Plant and other organizations.
Transportation to the farm will be available at the Torigian Senior Center on Central Street.
Call the Peabody Council on Aging at 978-531-2254 to make a reservation for the event.