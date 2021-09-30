September started out with impressive rainfall from the active remnants of Tropical Storm Ida. The event gave us 3.96 inches of torrential rain in just about 12 hours. A week later an active cold front gave us 0.98 inches.
There were five thunderstorms and seven rainy days with a total of 1.02 inches. Finally toward month’s end we had a three-day event with heavy rain adding another 1.90 inches.
Thus, we recorded a total of 7.86 inches for the month, making it the second highest September rainfall on record for our locale.
The temperatures were warmer than usual and some days were welcomed for some pleasant vacation time.
October arrived so quickly this year and the transition from summer to fall is becoming quite apparent, and it will not be long before our annual delightful display of vibrant autumn colors will peak over our spectacular landscape.
Sometimes we are fortunate to enjoy a period of enchanting Indian Summer to remind us of the delightful days of the summer past. Indian Summer is the time of warm weather that occurs after the first frost.
We can expect our temperatures to become noticeably cooler with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and cooling off to the low 50s by dawn during the start of the month.
Toward month’s end, our high readings are found in the upper 50s and dipping to the 40s during the early morning hours.
Looking back in our records, we had a high reading of 86 degrees in 1997 and a chilling low of 23 degrees in 1988.
Our October precipitation is usually about 4.36 inches. However, our records reveal that we have had extreme contrasts. 1996 gave us the greatest amount of rain with 12.38 inches. Just two years before, in 1994, we only recorded 0.43 inches.
October can sometimes give us some very light snow and we have had some small amounts at times. However, we can look back to just last year when an early season coastal storm approached our locale. It began with rain that suddenly changed to moderate to heavy snow early during the morning of the 30th.
The result was an impressive snowstorm that blanketed us with 5.5 inches. The most snow of any October in the Boston area, according to the National Weather Service.
During that event, the mercury plunged to a wintry 20 degrees on the 30th and was the coldest reading for any October for Boston and vicinity.
The winds backed to the north and much colder air swept over our region. The winter-like persistent strong northerly winds prevailed during the entire snow event.
The one October storm that most local folks still remember occurred 30 years ago and is still known as the Perfect Storm. Three storms merged to create a single, massive nor’easter over the Atlantic Ocean just east of Nova Scotia.
The storm lashed the East Coast of the United States with winds of near hurricane force that resulted in extremely high wave action with huge surf and coastal erosion.
Those, including the author who made a video of the event, were fortunate to be at Devereaux Beach in Marblehead to view the dramatic event and experience the spectacular surf display.
Arthur Francis is a Salem meteorologist.