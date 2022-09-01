MABLEHEAD — Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an “End of Summer Speakeasy,” a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Lee Mansion Gardens.
The gathering features the jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails by Bubble Bar Boston; hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Vinwood Catering; cash bar; and a raffle with five unique baskets full of Marblehead items and experiences.
Dance the night away in the lower garden to the sounds of the Johnny Ray Band and celebrate the museum and the rich history of our town. Tickets are $125 and include one free drink. Tickets and more information at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/