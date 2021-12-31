BEVERLY -- Two weeks before a trial was set to get underway in Superior Court, an apparent settlement has been reached between lawyers for Beverly's Franco-American Club and Middlesex Loans LLC, the private lender trying to foreclose on a $300,000 mortgage taken out by the club's former president.
In a filing in Lawrence Superior Court last Thursday, the attorneys notified the court of a pending settlement and asked that the trial scheduled for Jan. 10 be cancelled.
"Counsel for the Club and I are in the process of finalizing our settlement of this matter," said Rosemary Traini, the attorney for Middlesex Loans, in response to an email requesting comment.
Lawyers for the club confirmed that.
The terms of the settlement have not yet been disclosed.
If finalized, the settlement would conclude a tumultuous half-decade for the social club that was founded by French-Canadian immigrants and their descendants in 1934. While it still had approximately 900 members on its rolls as of one recent court filing, the club, like other social clubs of its era, has struggled financially in recent years.
By 2014, the club's former president and treasurer William Gates, a retired police officer, had taken a series of mortgages, the final one from Middlesex, a Newton "hard money" lender, at a 15% interest rate, according to court filings.
Gates had used a portion of the proceeds to pay off previous loans, as well as past-due taxes that threatened the club's liquor license, but also took a portion of the funds, prosecutors charged and Gates subsequently admitted in a separate criminal proceeding against him in 2020.
Club members contend that they had no knowledge of those mortgages until Gates defaulted on payments in 2015 and the lender began foreclosure proceedings.
In court filings, the club's attorneys say that Middlesex failed to perform basic due diligence, such as verifying whether Gates had the authority to take out a loan or looking at the club's financial situation to see if they had the ability to repay it, and that it sent all correspondence concerning the loan and the default to Gate's home instead of the club. They planned to argue to a jury that the club should not be liable for repayment of the loan, which, due to interest, now has a balance of approximately $500,000.
The club, in its statement of the case, says the club had no policies and procedures in place to prevent Gates, as president and treasurer, from borrowing the funds, and that the club benefitted significantly from the loan, including gaining the ability to pay the back taxes and keep its liquor license. The club wanted a jury to allow it to proceed with the foreclosure.
Earlier this year, both sides asked a Lawrence Superior Court judge to rule on the matter short of trial. In a ruling in June, Lawrence Superior Court Judge Jack Lu concluded that there were still too many disputed issues of fact for him to rule on the dispute. The judge also acknowledged in his ruling that granting summary judgment to the lender would have in all likelihood jeopardized the club's future existence.
The club is located at 44 Park St. in downtown Beverly, near the Beverly Depot commuter rail stop, an area that has seen significant real estate and commercial development in the past decade.