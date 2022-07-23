PEABODY — The owner of a Peabody strip club has settled a lawsuit brought by entertainer Carmen Electra over the unauthorized use of her image in online advertising.
Electra — who filed the suit under her legal name, Tara Leigh Patrick — along with eight other models and entertainers went to court three years ago against D&B Corp., the owners of Peabody's Golden Banana and two other clubs, Ten's in Salisbury and the Squire Lounge in Revere.
The 2019 lawsuit alleged that the women's images were being used in promotional materials online for the clubs, despite the fact they were not performing there and had given no permission.
Among the claims was that the use of the images was defamatory.
But after three years of off and on, at times hotly contested litigation, the two sides reported to the U.S. District Court on Thursday that a settlement had been reached.
The terms were not disclosed.
Emails to lawyers for Electra and the other women, and the owner of the clubs, Mark Filtranti, late Thursday afternoon received no response.