PEABODY — Three abutters to a planned 62-unit apartment complex on Endicott Street in Peabody have gone back to court, the latest turn of events in a long-running battle over the redevelopment of two former industrial buildings.
In a complaint filed this week in Salem Superior Court, the attorney representing the three property owners, Mary Ellen Manning, alleges a series of improper actions by both local and state officials prior to granting the comprehensive permit for “The Residences at Endicott LLC.”
The complaint includes an accusation that the city essentially sat on its approval of another so-called “40B” project on Farm Avenue in order to ensure that state housing officials would not be able to find that the city now meets a 10% threshold of affordable housing, which in turn would have allowed the Zoning Board of Appeals to deny the permit.
Manning also alleges that MassHousing failed to follow its own requirements for a site visit.
The project at 40 and 42 Endicott St., a pair of buildings and lots that total less than an acre, was originally proposed as 38 condominiums. After objections were raised to that plan, Todisco Properties, the developer, then proposed an 80-unit rental development that would include affordable apartments.
The project was eventually reduced to 62 apartments, 25% designated as affordable. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved the plan last month.
The allegations in the complaint are based on “information and belief,” an attribution used by attorneys when they are still gathering evidence that they could use in court but which they believe in good faith they can prove.
