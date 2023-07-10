Several beaches on the North Shore remained closed for swimming on Monday due to high bacteria counts in the water.
In Beverly, Brackenbury Beach, Mingo Beach and Obear Park remained closed to swimming. Three other beaches - Independence Park, Dane Street Beach and Rice's Beach - reopened on Sunday, according to the city's website.
In Salem, Ocean Avenue, Steps and Willow Avenue beaches were closed to swimming, according to a posting from the state Department of Public Health. King's Beach in Swampscott was also closed.
A total of 53 beaches across the state were listed by the state as closed on Monday.
Local and state officials say water quality at public beaches in Massachusetts is required to be monitored by local public health departments. And when the water quality is unsafe, the beach must be “posted” with a sign indicating swimming is unsafe and may cause illness.
According to the state website on beach closings, beaches are closed when levels of E. coli exceed limits. Water is considered unsafe for swimming when two exceedances occur on consecutive days.
People can still go to the beaches but cannot go into the water, according to the state guidance.
The next testing will not occur until next week.
Find current beach postings at www.mass.gov/info-details/current-public-beach-postings.
For more information about why public beaches are tested, go to www.mass.gov/info-details/frequently-asked-questions-about-monitoring-water-quality-at-beaches.