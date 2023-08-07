Five local women leaders and influencers are being celebrated as part of the state Commission on the Status of Women’s 20th annual Commonwealth Heroines program.
The commission held its Commonwealth Heroines luncheon in late June, and on Thursday announced the women honored at the event, including five local to the North Shore and 122 others from across the state:
- , of Peabody, “a steadfast champion for the city of Peabody and its residents for over 30 years,” nominated by state Rep. Tom Walsh
- , of Salem, “a community leader” and “remarkable role model and relentless advocate for our youth, especially in our Latino community,” nominated by state Rep. Manny Cruz
- , of Marblehead, a “highly effective and much admired environmental leader in Marblehead,” nominated by state Rep. Jenny Armini
- , a Beverly resident who “personifies the values of compassion and charity,” nominated by state Rep. Jerry Parisella
- , a “Salem resident with a strong presence throughout the North Shore,” nominated by state Sen. Joan Lovely
“The Commonwealth Heroines are women who don’t make the news, but make all the difference in their communities,” said Sarah Glenn-Smith, chairwoman of the commission. “Thousands of women, in every community across the Commonwealth, perform unheralded acts on a daily basis that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live.”
The 20th anniversary of the program saw state legislators throughout Massachusetts nominating “a deserving individual from their constituency” for the honor.
“Commonwealth Heroines use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others in their community,” Glenn-Smith said. “They are mentors, volunteers, and innovators. They are the glue that keeps a community together.”
The ceremony honoring this year’s class was held in the Great Hall of Flags at the Statehouse on Friday, June 23.
While Burns, Duran, Mathieu and Steiner were each nominated by their respective state representatives, Truex was nominated by Senator Lovely, a leader whose political career began a couple of decades ago on the Salem City Council.
“It was a big surprise and a tremendous honor,” Truex said. “I have a lot of respect for Joan Lovely and the accomplishments she’s had in the community, so to be recognized not just with this honor but by her was amazing.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
NOMINATION BIOS
Anne Marie Burns
Anne Marie Burns has been a steadfast champion for the city of Peabody and its residents for over 30 years. Anne Marie began her career with the Peabody Housing Authority in 1989. Through decades of service, Anne Marie now serves as the organization’s Executive Director, a role she has held since 2012. Under her leadership, the organization is a well-run agency that prides itself on assisting those in need. Anne Marie cares deeply about the organization she leads and the people it serves. Her team at the agency describes her as a dedicated leader who treats her staff like family. Along with her work at the agency, Anne Marie is also an active volunteer with our local libraries, helping organize events and community get-togethers. Anne Marie’s outstanding care and dedication to the people of Peabody make her the embodiment of a Commonwealth Heroine.
Grace Duran
Grace is a community leader in Salem, and is a remarkable role model and relentless advocate for our youth, especially in our Latino community. She is currently the Director of Youth and Staff Development at the Boys and Girls Club of Lynn, and previously was a school engagement specialist in the Salem Public Schools. She previously served as the Program Director at the Salem Boys and Girls Club for five years. Grace is also on the Board of Directors for the Latino Leadership Coalition, where she served as President and Executive Team member. As part of the Latino Leadership Coalition, she organizes and advocates for the inclusion and empowerment of the Latino community in matters related to Salem. This includes ensuring that during our municipal elections we have bilingual poll workers, that we celebrate the Latino community through public events, and by serving on Salem’s Race Equity Task Force. Grace is the co-founder of the Dahlia Society, a small group of young professional women who empower each other, and younger Latinas, through philanthropy, generosity, and sodality. I am proud to call Grace a friend and someone who continues to inspire me every day with her commitment to service. She is a true leader in the Salem community who will only continue to mentor, teach, inspire young people, lead and advocate to make a difference.
Eileen Mathieu
A physician by profession, Mathieu is a highly effective and much admired environmental leader in Marblehead. She works tirelessly to focus the town’s attention on the climate crisis and to craft policies that will enable Marblehead and the region to address these issues and prepare for the future. She chairs Sustainable Marblehead’s Clean Energy & Public Policy Committee, and she sits on the town’s own Green Marblehead Committee. Most recently, she played a central role in the development of Marblehead’s Net Zero Roadmap, which provides a detailed plan to achieve the town’s climate goals a full 10 years before the state’s 2050 deadline. This followed her work on the original Marblehead Climate Vision report in 2020. Eileen is that rare leader who builds consensus with sharp intelligence, patience, careful listening, discernment, deep care, and a belief in the power of individuals to change the direction of their communities. Her personal example — her quiet humility — and her willingness to mentor others, especially women, make Eileen an inspirational activist, although she would never see herself that way. She embodies Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous line: “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” and they are. Thanks to Eileen, Marblehead and the Commonwealth have a brighter, more sustainable future.
Kennedy Steiner
Kennedy Steiner of Beverly personifies the values of compassion and charity. During her time in the Beverly Public School system, Steiner saw a need in the community and believed that no child should go through the holiday season without receiving a gift. She subsequently founded her own charity called Kennedy Kares which is in its 11th year of operation. To date, Kennedy Kares has donated over 55,000 toys to the Toys for Tots program. Steiner graduated from Beverly High School, but continues her charitable work and expanded Kennedy Kares to include patients at Mass General Hospital. This program, which is in its fourth year of operation, helps adults with neurological disabilities transition from pediatrics to the adult floors. Throughout her life, she has established herself as a heroine and role model for young women who are seeking to make a difference in their communities.
Erin Truex
Erin Truex is a Salem resident with a strong presence throughout the North Shore. With a background in social work, Erin has sought to elevate the voices of underrepresented communities and connect Massachusetts residents to resources and services with an emphasis on promoting equity and fostering and sustaining human dignity. She has worked as a fundraising professional in the nonprofit sector in and around the Greater Boston area for over 10 years, and previously served as Director of Development and Communication at LEAP for Education, Inc. in Salem. Using her skillful communications and outreach skills, Erin grew LEAP’s external presence and increased the organization’s fundraising output from $990,000 to $1.6 million during her tenure. She now serves as the first-ever Director of Development and Communications and Chief Fundraiser at the Mabel Center for Immigrant Justice in Boston, which provides pro bono legal services to asylum seekers from Central America. Erin also serves on the board of Behind You, Inc. a nonprofit that assists food service employees, and the board of North Shore Healing Abuse Working for Change (HAWC), which provides services to people who have experienced domestic violence on the North Shore. In addition to her professional accolades, Erin served as a longtime offensive lineman for the Boston Renegades of the Women’s Football Alliance. Together, she and her team won four national championships in women’s tackle football. They were honored at the Statehouse by Senator Lovely in 2019 and again by former Governor Baker in 2021. In her personal life, Erin is also a loving wife and mother.