SALEM — A Melrose man with a history of lewd behavior and exhibitionism is expected to accept a judge's offer of a 2½ year jail term and plead guilty in January in his latest case.
Tyler Jacquard, 35, was charged last year and then indicted after a woman spotted him masturbating inside his car at a shopping mall in Lynnfield.
It was the latest in a series of similar arrests for Jacquard, who is considered by the state to be a Level 3 sex offender.
Prosecutors had sought a three-year state prison term for Jacquard, saying prior efforts to rehabilitate him have failed. His attorney asked the judge to consider that Jacquard has mental health issues and has spent the past year and a half on house arrest.
During a hearing last month, Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler said he would impose a 2½ year jail term on Jacquard, with 20 months of that time to be served and the balance suspended so that Jacquard can again take part in programs that the judge hopes will help him stop his conduct.
The change of plea hearing has been set for Jan. 7.