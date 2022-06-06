SALEM — A Salem Superior Court judge sentenced a man with a long history of public lewdness to 2½ to three years in state prison on Monday, a month after he was found guilty of his latest offense.
Tyler Jacquard, 36, of Melrose, pleaded with Judge Helene Kazanjian to let him remain on a GPS bracelet and probation, telling her he is “deeply sorry and ashamed” for his conduct and ready to take part in treatment for sex addiction.
“I’m not a bad person,” Jacquard told the judge. “I’m a very loving and caring person.”
But prosecutor Lindsay Nasson told the judge that Jacquard has had numerous chances to get treatment over the past decade and instead, he repeatedly violated his probation and re-offended.
“I can’t even begin to fathom the amount of time and resources dedicated to helping him not re-offend,” Nasson told the judge. She asked Kazanjian to impose the maximum sentence, three years in state prison, to “give society a reprieve.”
A jury last month convicted Jacquard of open and gross lewdness following a trial where Jacquard’s defense was that he didn’t realize anyone would be able to see him as he masturbated in a car parked at Lynnfield’s MarketStreet shopping plaza two years ago.
A woman who pulled into a spot next to him on the afternoon of June 14, 2020, testified that as she looked out of the window of her SUV she could see what Jacquard was doing, and he appeared to be watching a group of teenage girls.
Kazanjian then ruled that a Wakefield police officer who had encountered Jacquard doing something similar while parked near Lake Quannapowitt in 2013 could testify that he’d explained the potential consequences of being seen by passersby.
Jacquard would not heed that advice, going on to be arrested in multiple jurisdictions, including Boston and Somerville, for similar conduct, including arrests near Tufts and Boston University. He has already been deemed a Level 3 sex offender, considered to be at high risk of re-offending.
Jacquard was also charged twice with entering dormitories, at Wellesley College and at Endicott College in Beverly. He was found not guilty in the Wellesley case and prosecutors were forced to drop the Endicott case due to a lack of proper identification.
In her sentencing argument, Nasson urged the judge not to underestimate the trauma of seeing a grown man exposed and masturbating.
Kristin Graves, Jacquard’s public defender, submitted a report by a social worker and letters from a program Jacquard took part in as a teen for substance abuse.
“I think we have a vested interest in the community to work with people like Tyler Jacquard to help him understand his problem and to help him become a citizen who can live among us and not re-offend,” Graves argued.
Jacquard addressed the judge directly, saying that the past two years he’s spent on house arrest have given him a lot of time to think.
“It was a very difficult time for me,” said Jacquard, eventually breaking down in tears.
His mother also pleaded with Kazanjian to spare her son from incarceration, revealing for the first time what she believes to be the cause of his issues, his exposure to pornography during a sleepover at a friend’s home when he was 9.
“This is an addiction situation,” his mother, Dena Carmosino, told the judge. “This has never been properly addressed.”
But Kazanjian said Jacquard will have to wait until he’s released from prison to take part in the programs he mentioned. “I do know the court and probation department had dedicated a significant amount of time and resources trying to help him,” Kazanjian said.
Jacquard had been free but under house arrest for most of the past two years while awaiting trial, after his $30,000 cash bail was posted by the Massachusetts Bail Fund. After the jury’s verdict last month, that bail was revoked and he’s been in custody since. He’ll receive credit for about 66 days he’s spent in custody before the bail was posted and after the verdict, and must serve at least 2½ years before he’s eligible for parole.
Prior to Jacquard being brought into court Monday afternoon, Graves asked Kazanjian to bar a television news videographer from recording video of Jacquard “to protect his personal safety” while in prison. Defendants in cases like Jacquard’s, Graves argued, are a “prime target for violence in correctional settings.”
But Kazanjian refused the unusual request, saying the press has a right to be in the courtroom during an open, public proceeding.
“I do not prohibit the press from court proceedings,” Kazanjian told Graves.
