SALEM — Lawyers for a former North Shore man charged with sexually exploiting impoverished teenage boys in Laos are asking a federal judge to throw out the case, contending, among other things, that any conduct in the Southeast Asian country is beyond the jurisdiction of American courts.
Michael Sebastian, 54, who had lived in Swampscott and Lynn and attended school in Marblehead, ran a nonprofit called the “SMILE Project” in Luang Prabang, where he offered classes in English, as well as nutritional and health care programs. Sebastian traveled back and forth between the United States — where he conducted fundraising and gave talks on the program — and Laos.
In 2020, while staying with his mother in Lynn, Sebastian was arrested on charges that while in Laos he had invited three students, teenage boys who were 13 to 17 at the time, to stay in his home, charging them the equivalent of $11 a month in rent — a large amount for most in the impoverished nation.
Prosecutors allege that Sebastian would offer the equivalent of $1 in credit for each sexual massage the boys would provide, which they say violates U.S. laws against Americans engaging in illegal sexual conduct in other countries.
But in a motion filed last week in U.S. District Court, Sebastian’s team of attorneys from the federal defender’s office argue that the case should be dismissed on several grounds.
They argue that the charges, which include three counts each of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places and sex trafficking of children, are based on unconstitutional federal laws that Congress had no authority to enact.
They also argue that even if a court were to find that the foreign commerce clause of the Constitution does give them such an authority, what allegedly took place in Laos was not “commerce” nor sex trafficking as defined in federal law.
And, they say, the charges of both engaging in illicit sexual conduct and sex trafficking of children overlap in ways that create “double jeopardy,” and ask the judge to order the prosecution to choose which charge it will pursue if the case moves forward.
“The indictment should be dismissed because one, it is multiplicitous; two, Congress does not have authority to regulate conduct occurring wholly within another country, which does not substantially affect foreign commerce; and three, the alleged conduct does not constitute a ‘commercial sex act,’ or in the alternative, the definition of that term is void for vagueness,” lawyers Cara McNamara, Forest O’Neill-Greenberg and Samia Hosain wrote in their Nov. 22 motion.
Prosecutors had not filed their response to the motion as of this week. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court.
The case, which according to court filings involves multiple terabytes of electronic data, is expected to go to trial next year.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.