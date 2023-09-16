PEABODY — One of the NBA’s biggest stars will open the first Massachusetts location of his chicken sandwich chain at the Northshore Mall next year.
Founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group in 2018, Big Chicken cooks up the basketball giant’s favorite childhood-meals with a modern twist in a casual dining setting, according to a statement from the chain.
In addition to crispy chicken sandwiches, the classic menu features home-made ice cream shakes and even Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese, and will come to the Northshore Mall in late 2024.
Ten traditional locations are already open across the country. Over 300 new locations are currently in development, including six new restaurants in the Boston area, thanks to recent franchising agreements, according to the statement.
Local business partners Paul Bains, whose background is in business management and restaurant ownership, and former engineer Ryan Corcoran will run the Northshore Mall site, the statement said.
“I’m incredibly excited to see Big Chicken open a location at the Northshore Mall,” Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern said in the statement. “I lived a few miles from the location in the early 2000s and spent a lot of time there, so it’s awesome to see Paul and Ryan, our all-star partners, bring Big Chicken to the area. Let’s GROW!”
This is the latest addition to a recently revamped list of dining and shopping options at the Northshore Mall
An L.L. Bean outlet is opening there in October, while a Sweetgreen restaurant opened in July. An Arhaus furniture store is also joining the mall’s retail lineup.
“We’re thrilled to announce that our first Big Chicken restaurant is slated to open this coming year at the Northshore Mall,” Bains said in the statement. “Fusing bold flavors and quality ingredients, the Boston Metro area is in for its next BIG hit with Big Chicken. Get ready to eat life to the fullest!”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos