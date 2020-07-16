Town officials in Manchester, Essex and beyond are mourning the loss of Manchester Town Clerk Christina St. Pierre, who passed away last week at the age of 35.
“She was very passionate about her role as town clerk and of the importance of civic engagement,” said Manchester Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. “She had a strong skill for record keeping and worked hard to allow the public easy access to town records and proceedings.”
St. Pierre began her civic career as Essex town clerk in 2009. Dawn Burnham worked alongside her as assistant town clerk before St. Pierre moved on to Manchester in 2018.
“I’ve known her since she was a little girl,” Burnham said of St. Pierre, who grew up in Essex. “I was her Sunday School teacher when she was in the third grade. My youngest daughter was her field hockey coach and my other daughter was an assistant leader for her Brownies troop. She was always a determined young lady.”
Both Manchester and Essex town officials said she was instrumental in streamlining town operations by implementing new technologies. In Essex, she helped spearhead an online cataloging system for all documents.
“She really improved it to the degree that things are more accessible on the computer,” Burnham said. “I’m not so good with computers, but she was a very patient person to work for. She will be sorely missed.”
In Manchester, St. Pierre advocated that the town utilize electronic voting devices during town meetings.
“She made important strides in archival record keeping,” Federspiel said. “She took it to another level with posting the board minutes and agendas online in an efficient manner.”
Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki echoed Federspiel, lauding St. Pierre’s work to improve operations at Town Hall.
“Her work getting the town archives in shape was outstanding and will serve as one constant reminder of her care and dedication,” he said in an email. “Christina will be missed here in Essex and everywhere else she touched lives.”
Even those outside Cape Ann’s municipal sphere were impressed with St. Pierre’s dedication to her job.
“Whenever she didn’t understand a Massachusetts general law she would study the hell out of it and bring what she learned back to the town clerks,” said North Andover Town Clerk Trudy Reid. “She took her job really seriously.”
Reid said she and St. Pierre began working as town clerks around the same time and became close friends through their participation in the Massachusetts Town Clerks Association. Reid also served on the North Shore City and Town Clerks Association, of which St. Pierre was president.
“I always considered Christina as an old soul with a huge heart,” Reid said. “She loved serving the people of Essex — she thrived there.”
According to her obituary, St. Pierre passed away on July 8 after a brief illness. She is survived by husband Jason St. Pierre; son Jacob Robert St. Pierre, 5; daughter Lauren Rae St. Pierre, 4; and step-sons Matthew St. Pierre, 19, and Adam St. Pierre, 17.
“All of us here (at Town Hall) are so very sad,” said Federspiel. “All our hearts and prayers go out to her family, especially her young children. We wish them the best as they try to grapple with this.”
Services will be held on Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m., at Spring Street Cemetery in Essex. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, St. Pierre’s family requests donations be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Neuro-Oncology Clinical Research, 100 Cambridge St. Suite 1310, Boston, MA 02114.
