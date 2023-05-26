DANVERS — It was a phone call no mother ever wants to receive when Wendy Forsyth’s cell started ringing at her work in Boston Monday afternoon. A shooter was at St. John’s Prep, her 16-year-old son Colton told her, and panic seeped through the phone as she heard him sprint across the school’s campus with a group of classmates.
They didn’t know at the time that the threat was a hoax swatting call, or that a gunshot heard on campus came from a Danvers police officer accidentally discharging his firearm. But it was the kindness of a complete stranger that made the chaos a little easier for Forsyth to bear as it unfolded.
“My son was calling me frantically telling me, ‘I just love you, Mom, I love you so much,’” said Forsyth, who lives in Methuen. “At first, I couldn’t understand him because you could hear all these people running.”
Colton, a sophomore at the Prep, was in Spanish class when a voice came over the loudspeaker shortly before 2 p.m. There could be an active shooter on campus, they said, according to Forsyth, and students and staff should find shelter or run.
His class was in a building next to Benjamin Hall, where the officer, later identified as Detective Christopher Gaffney, accidentally discharged his firearm as he checked a bathroom for any threats.
Colton was already outside with a group of boys when he heard the shot. Not knowing it was an accident, or that there was no shooter on campus, they ran to a nearby neighborhood per his mother’s orders over the phone.
“I was telling him to just go to a house, knock on all of the doors, don’t separate, and that you’re doing the right thing,” Forsyth said. “Surprisingly, nobody was home in any of the houses.”
They saw more of their classmates fleeing into the neighborhood. Colton was running so fast that he lost his shoes, his mother said, and eventually, he found himself on his own in the Stop & Shop plaza parking lot on Newbury Street. Also in the plaza was Sola Salons, a business that rents out studios to beauty professionals and is owned by Swampscott resident Elizabeth Morris.
Morris was at Sola’s Danvers location Monday fixing a sink when she saw Colton outside of the salon. He looked flustered, she noted, and wasn’t wearing any shoes.
She opened the door and asked if he was OK. It was then that she learned what was happening down the road and immediately ushered him inside.
“At that point, everything just let down. The poor kid,” Morris said. “I have a freshman in high school and he was a sophomore. My heart broke, and I got choked up and I said, ‘How can I help you?’”
She brought him into the breakroom and gave him a charger so that he could stay on the phone with his mom. Morris asked Forsyth what she wanted them to do, and agreed to take him back to campus so that staff knew Colton was alright.
Morris drove Colton back toward St. John’s Prep and saw other students and staff in the area. He didn’t know anyone at first, but saw that students were gathering under a tent used for commencement that weekend and recognized his lacrosse coach and history teacher.
She didn’t let Colton out of her car until she knew he was safe. He eventually saw one of his friends and joined his classmates.
“She was my rock in a situation where I was desperate to have help, and she didn’t have to do that,” Forsyth said. “She treated my son like he was hers.
“It was the most amazing moment I have had in such a long time, because I’m hearing my son crying, telling me he’s afraid, and having this woman just say I’ll take care of him, I’ve got him,” she continued. “It just gave me a lot of faith back in humanity.”
Morris didn’t even know Colton’s name at the time.
“I don’t think I really did anything that extraordinary,” she said.
Her two oldest children graduated from Boston College High School, where her youngest is currently a 9th grader. That school also received a swatting call Monday, but students didn’t attend classes because it was a professional development day.
As an elementary school teacher in Lynn between 1994 and 2018, Morris has had to think of her own safety plans for students if the worst were ever to happen.
“It’s a sad state of affairs when you have to take a bunch of babies and figure out what the safest place for them is,” she said.
The two mothers met each other for the first time at Sola Salons in Danvers Thursday night. They greeted each other with a teary, smiling hug.
“I can’t thank you enough,” Forsyth said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.