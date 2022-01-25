SALEM — Nearly 50 pets have arrived at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, following their rescue from a hoarding situation in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The shelter's spokesperson, Jamie Garabedian, said 41 cats and eight dogs were safely transported by plane to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, on Saturday and then driven by van up to Salem.
The animals had been surrendered to the Humane Society of Tulsa on Jan. 12, along with 90 others who were living in a home described as crowded and unsanitary, according to Garabedian. The flight from Oklahoma to Connecticut was sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.
Three of the dogs — a 3-year-old Pit Bull mix named Bailey; a 14-year-old Beagle, Sugar; and Rose, a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier — all have extensive dental disease that requires treatment, and likely the extraction of several teeth, according to the shelter. Sugar will also need surgery to remove a number of non-cancerous fatty tumors on her body.
“Bailey...was mostly confined to a crate for years and was underweight and suffering hair loss when she was first removed from the home,” said Mike Keiley, the executive director of NEAS and director of adoption centers and programs for MSPCA-Angell, in a news release. “She’s missing several molars and we’ll likely need to remove other teeth, possibly even all of them, because they are so damaged.”
The three dogs will be treated at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm this week, said Garabedian. And with their medical bills likely to exceed $3,000, the MSPCA and NEAS is asking anyone willing to offset the cost of their care to donate at neas.org/tulsa.
The rest of the pets are doing fine despite living in cramped and dirty conditions, according to Garabedian. Most of the cats, which range in age from 3 months to 10 years are shy, but shelter officials believe will do well with patient adopters. Five of the dogs, aged 9 weeks to 8 years, are considered to be in overall fine health.
All of the animals will be spayed, neutered and microchipped in the coming days — and all will receive thorough health and behavior checks to ensure they thrive in new homes after being adopted.
“We’re now at a place where we (NEAS and MSPCA) get called first when a natural disaster strikes or when mass animal surrenders, such as this one, can easily overwhelm an animal shelter outside of Massachusetts,” said Keiley. “I’m so proud of the way (we) have combined our resources to help the largest number of animals possible, as well as the relationships we’ve established nationally to become the most relied upon destination shelter in New England for animals in need of relocation.”
All of the dogs and cats will complete a mandatory 48-hour quarantine before they can be placed for adoption. Both NEAS and MSPCA officials expect that to happen this week. Anyone interested in adopting can apply via mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.