NEWBURYPORT — Life is too short, too precious for blues singer Shemekia Copeland to not take a stand.
Daughter of blues legend Johnny Clyde Copeland, the Grammy-nominated powerhouse said she's not afraid to stand up for what she believes, and remains unapologetic about it.
She laughs off a recent communique from a fan who said they loved her voice but she was "too political."
"I'm not telling anybody how to vote. I not talking about Republicans or Democrats. Why is me talking about my culture and me talking what's happening with gun violence in America, why is that political?"
Copeland, who will bring her new Grammy-nominated release, "Done Come Too Far," to the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport on Friday, Dec. 30, said she's recorded but two gun violence songs.
"Neither one of them tells anyone how to vote, neither one of them say anything like that. I'm just talking about being afraid to send my child to school, which is something that a lot of parents feel. When you talk about things that are uncomfortable for people, they automatically want to call it 'political.' It's not politics, it's what's happening."
Instead of shying away from tough issues, Copeland embraces them head-on with songs such as "Ain't Got Time to Hate," on extremism, "Would You Take My Blood," on racism and "Money Makes You Ugly," on greed and wealth. Her latest release continues the story Copeland began telling on 2019’s groundbreaking "America’s Child," and 2020’s Grammy-nominated "Uncivil War," reflecting her vision of America’s past, present and future. On "Done Come Too Far," she delivers her musical truths through her eyes - those of a young American Black woman, a mother, and a wife.
"Politics would be me running around telling you to vote for so-and-so. Not me singing about the Gullah people or talking about the descendent of the Clotilda. Or doing songs like "The Talk," because I am afraid for my son. This is not political to me, it's my life. I find it very funny that folks get offended by me talking about what's happening, but that just lets me know I'm doing the right thing," she said.
Copeland's new album has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category, up against likes by Ben Harper, North Mississippi Allstars and Edgar Winter. The winner will be announced Feb. 5.
On "Done Come Too Far," Copeland taps into the magic of slide guitar wizard Sonny Landreth, Mississippi Hill country blues icons Cedric Burnside and Kenny Brown, Memphis soul keyboard legend Charles Hodges, Oliver Wood of the Wood Brothers and Pat Sansone of Wilco. Recorded in Nashville, the effort was produced by multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Will Kimbrough.
"It's funny because when I'm in the studio, I'm working with artists who are also creators and producers. All of these musicians are producers in their own right. They are so creative, they know how to switch things up in an instant for me, if I need it. They are studio guys, that's what they do," she said. "So, that's how that's worked for me."
But when she appears at the Firehouse, she'll be bringing her road band that's something to behold.
The band is made up of guitarists Arthur Neilson, who has been with Copeland since the 1998, and Ken "Willie" Scandlyn who both trade off lead licks and rhythm duties. Boston-native Kevin Jenkins on bass and Robin Gould on drums provide the foundation. It's a lean, focused, accomplished band that travels light and delivers 100 percent consistently every night they step on stage.
At one point, before pandemic, and before motherhood (Johnny just turned six), Copeland and the band performed about 150 shows a year.
The pandemic shut everything thing down and Copeland and her family relocated to sunny California from Chicago. Challenges came as she came down with COVID-19 and, during a routine medical exam, discovered she had kidney cancer, which was caught early.
"I feel blessed - they found it, just randomly, and I am so grateful for that because that was nothing but God looking out for me. I do, I want to live each day like it's my last because these days are not promised to any of us."
Copeland's mother, Sandra Lynn Copeland, recently died, and the singer is frank about going through that pain, particularly during the holidays.
"For me, Christmas without my mom is real hard. Thanksgiving, the holidays, I miss her so much but I'm doing everything in her honor. I got this place and it looks like Christmas threw up in my house right now, and really, it's all in honor of my mom because she loved Christmas so much."
She said the outside of her Oceanside, California, home, is so decorated that "you can see my house from outer space. I'm very excited and maybe my mom can see this from heaven."
What's ahead for 2023 since she'll be playing over the New Year's holiday?
"I don't have a whole lot ahead for 2023. I'm supposed to be going to the Middle East which I am looking forward to but I don't know all the details on that yet but it seems very exciting," she said.
"You know what?" Copeland asked. "I'm just going to keep on living."
