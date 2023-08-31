SALEM — Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger has been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that accuses his son of severely beating a man three years ago.
The suit, filed by the alleged victim and his parents, says Coppinger witnessed the beating near his house in Lynn and had a duty to intervene as an off-duty law enforcement officer. Instead, the suit claims, he “stayed hiding in his yard and behind the neighbor’s car during the altercation.”
The alleged beating by Kevin C. Coppinger, the sheriff’s youngest son, left Paul Halas Jr. “bloody and near lifeless,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in Essex Superior Court in Salem.
Sheriff Coppinger said Wednesday he had not been served in the case and did not know about the lawsuit or the accusation against him, so he could not comment.
Kevin Reddington, an attorney representing Coppinger’s son, called the lawsuit “frivolous,” noting that a previous criminal case against the younger Coppinger related to the incident was dismissed.
“I have never seen a bigger piece of crap filed in court for a lawsuit,” Reddington said. “Where they have any allegation at all against the sheriff is beyond me. All that man did is find an attorney to represent his son in the criminal case that since has been dismissed.”
The younger Coppinger was charged last year with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, stemming from a fight with Halas Jr. in Lynn on Aug. 29, 2020. Halas Jr. was also charged, with misdemeanor assault and battery.
The two men had been friends since childhood and lived on the same street in Lynn. According to the civil lawsuit filed this week, Coppinger, Halas and Coppinger’s girlfriend were returning home after a night of drinking in Salem. When they returned to Martin Street in Lynn where they lived, Coppinger began assaulting Halas Jr. in the vehicle, the lawsuit says.
Court papers in the previous criminal case said Halas Jr. allegedly first punched the back of Coppinger’s head numerous times.
The two men ended up fighting in the street, with Coppinger beating Halas Jr. so severely that he broke several bones in his face, according to the lawsuit. The suit says that Halas Jr.’s father went outside and saw his “badly beaten son laying lifeless in the street.”
The younger Coppinger helped the Halases carry their son into their house and expressed remorse about the assault, the lawsuit says.
Halas Jr., 27, who was a Lynn police recruit at the time, required emergency surgery and has spent more than $150,000 on treatment for his injuries, including for facial reconstructive surgery, the lawsuit says. He is no longer pursuing a career with the Lynn Police Department because of the incident, the suit says, and he still suffers from debilitating facial migraines.
In accusing the older Coppinger, the lawsuit says the sheriff witnessed the beating and had a duty to intervene as an off-duty law enforcement officer. Coppinger should have known his son was a heavy drinker and prone to violence, the lawsuit says.
William Kyle Guy, an attorney for Halas Jr. and his parents, said in an interview that a neighbor witnessed Sheriff Coppinger watching the beating from Coppinger’s yard and then from behind a neighbor’s vehicle.
“The guy is a key public safety official in the commonwealth,” Guy said. “I think something should have been done about it.”
The lawsuit also names two Salem businesses, Finz Seafood & Grill and Longboard’s Restaurant & Bar, accusing them of serving alcohol to the younger Coppinger and Halas Jr. on the night of the incident “while they were excessively intoxicated and it was foreseeable that the assault would occur.”
Finz’s owner George Carey said he was not aware of the lawsuit and could not comment on it.
“We take our alcohol serving seriously,” Carey said. “We’re very proud of our record for 23 years.”
Owners of Longboards could not be reached for comment.
The lawsuit also accuses Abigail O’Malley, the younger Coppinger’s girlfriend, of hiding evidence and not calling police. Reddington, Coppinger’s attorney, said O’Malley did nothing wrong.
The suit requests a jury trial and seeks more than $2.6 million in damages for lost wages, medical expenses and emotional distress. The lawsuit indicates that Halas Jr.’s “entire life trajectory has been involuntarily changed,” and that his parents suffered emotional distress after seeing their son’s “severely beaten body.”
