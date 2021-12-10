MIDDLETON — A correctional officer at the Middleton Jail has died from complications of COVID-19, the Essex Sheriff's Department announced Friday morning.
Anthony J. Pasquarello, 37, of Saugus, a 15-year employee of the department, died Thursday, according to a statement from Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
Coppinger is calling it a "line of duty" death and a candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the jail.
"Officer Pasquarello was a courageous, dedicated member of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who served with great distinction, and we are simply devastated by his passing," Coppinger said in a statement. "His service to our department, as well as the good people of Essex County, will always be honored and remembered."
Coppinger offered prayers for his family and colleagues.
Pasquarello's body will be escorted from Lahey Hospital in Burlington to the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield Friday morning.
The jail has been hit hard by a new wave of COVID cases, which led Coppinger to order all employees and vendors at the facility be vaccinated by Jan. 4.
Pasquarello is survived by his parents, a 6-year-old son, his fiancée, and two sisters, as well as aunts and uncles.