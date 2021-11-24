SALEM — Things are slowing down on the possible redevelopment of Shetland Park, with city councilors moving forward on a plan to block housing at the site and the developer saying the issue is being rushed.
The City Council and Planning Board wrapped up a public hearing last week held to update Salem’s Waterfront Industrial Overlay District so that “Planned Unit Development” projects with housing would be removed from the overlay’s rules. Today, a planned unit development is the only way housing could be built at Shetland, meaning the change would close the door on housing at the massive industrial property until city councilors change their rules to add back the option in the future, according to Ward 5 Councilor Josh Turiel.
The proposal was filed by Turiel in May, after city officials raised alarms over a pre-emptive state filing from developers forecasting as many as 1,425 housing units being proposed in the future. Developers have said they don’t have a specific number of housing units in mind yet and filed the application with a placeholder ceiling in place of a real number, knowing there was no way they could exceed that many units. The developers later withdrew the application after stiff outcry from City Hall and residents over what the number suggested for the site’s future.
At the meeting last Tuesday, Turiel said city officials have tried since his filing to bring the Shetland Park owners, The Point Neighborhood leaders and other local stakeholders together “to go over, ‘What do you guys want to do?’ How does it integrate with the community, how does it integrate with what the city hopes for the area?”
“Their local people have said, ‘We’d love to do that,’ but from what I understand, they got no real cooperation from the corporate end over in New York,” Turiel said. “We tried to get a process going, tried to get everybody to the table, and failed.”
Eight city councilors attending the hearing’s final meeting closed it unanimously without discussion beyond an update from Turiel (the vote was absent councilors Domingo Dominguez, Tim Flynn and Arthur Sargent). The meeting consisted only of an update from Turiel and procedural votes to close the hearing and move the issue to the Planning Board, which will suggest changes for the City Council to consider at a future meeting.
That discussion is expected to take place in the new year with a new City Council, Turiel said.
Bill Quinn, a local attorney representing the developers, disagreed with Turiel’s characterization of them having differences of opinion beyond the local teams and corporate interests.
“The people on the North Shore — the building managers and property managers — are taking orders that are approved out of headquarters,” Quinn said. “Sometimes there’s a lag in lead-times explaining local circumstances and what decisions are recommended for a response. Our project managers are very much in touch with the owners — that’s who they work for — and I don’t see any problem that I’m aware of.”
Quinn also said city leaders aren’t giving the issue time.
“Maybe it’s slow, that the City Council is setting tight deadlines on this,” Quinn said. “But we’ll get an updated response to any questions the City Council has, and we’ll make sure we get it to them in plenty of time before the Planning Board’s recommendation comes back.”
