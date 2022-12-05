SALEM — Shetland Park has a range of options in its future... as few as 850 homes, or as many as 1,400, with clear roadmap for how planners are getting there.
City officials, property owners Prime Group, and other partners on the project presented three broad “frameworks” for the redevelopment of Shetland Park at an open house held Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, in Salem Academy Charter School’s on-Shetland gymnasium.
The event was the latest opportunity for residents to guide the planning of the project, according to deputy planning director Amanda Chiancola.
“We’ve had a couple sessions where we’ve heard feedback,” she said. “From there, we’ve put together these vision boards, and it’s looking at a shared vision for Shetland Park.”
Three “frameworks” guiding the planning efforts all use existing buildings 1 and 2 — the two northern-most buildings that run parallel to the South River — for mostly commercial purposes. From there, the frameworks branch out, shifting retail and civic uses around other commercial areas. Residential areas spread out differently in each framework, as does the amount of open space throughout the property — mostly along the water.
There are “tradeoffs with those options,” Chiancola continued. “If you have taller buildings, you have more open space. Or if you have a lot of small buildings, you have less open space.”
The ultimate difference is that the frameworks propose different levels of density, in part by building taller. The first has the least amount of homes built, with a range proposing between 850 and 950 units. About 250,000 square feet of open space is possible.
The second framework adds about 100 units by using slightly taller buildings, and adding green space since residential would have a smaller footprint by building taller.
The third framework pitched building between 1,150 and 1,400 units with the tallest buildings of the three frameworks. With that, a “destination waterfront park” would be built on the corner of the property looking out to Salem Harbor as the amount of open space hit 300,000 square feet.
The boards had areas for residents to leave notes, and voting areas put green circle stickers to use outlining different priorities. One board on balancing housing needs and job opportunities had a note saying “more affordable than state guidelines.” Three others left green dots on it, effectively up-voting the comment. Next to it, another resident called for “senior independent living. Low income as well as mod income.”
The three visions all had one thing in common: they each extended Leavitt and Palmer streets from where they end at Pingree Street today, on through the property’s largest building. Ultimately, no matter what happens at Shetland Park, the new owners are committed to extending The Point’s roads out to the water, according to company CEO Robert Moser.
“We have to extend the roads through to the waterfront to give everybody access to this water,” Moser said during the event. “That’s part of my plan with Shetland — to make it inviting, to give people access to the waterfront and not to be intimidated (by boundaries like the property’s current perimeter fence), to find out from the community what they need for service providers and have those at Shetland Park.”
Jack Butterworth, a retired reporter, wanted to see a surge in affordable housing to give today’s middle-aged residents opportunities for home ownership like he had decades ago.
“The housing situation is tough out there. It’s pricy. Anything we can do to make it more affordable so people can stay in the area is all for the good of the community,” he said. “The only young homeowners are people who inherited — I don’t want to see that. I want to see people have an opportunity to come in here, bring new ideas, diversity.”
Catherine Miller, a member of Salem’s Design Review Board, said she came to the event with “some inherent prejudices.” In short, open space leads her interest more than anything.
“Open space is important, especially waterfront open space,” Miller said. “That’s something we should continue to take advantage of when you can in Salem.”
Miller said she preferred the third framework that used the highest density and provided the most open space. She wanted to learn more about the “taller buildings, want to understand all the parts before you’re really gung-ho. But today, open space wins. Any project, there is always give and take.”
Paul Simpson, with a career in construction management, said he felt valued being included in the process mapping out a vision for Shetland Park.
“The higher density, more greenspace (option) looks cooler definitely,” he said. “From a development perspective, it’s better because it draws more tenants and will make you more money.”
But where the buying power of more tenants would also net bigger parks, Simpson cautioned about one other consequence of more units: more traffic for Salem.
“Personally, I live in the neighborhood, so we’d prefer fewer residential,” he said. “I was talking to my neighbors... more commercial, green space or retail, because traffic is really bad as it is — and any more housing will probably make it worse.”
