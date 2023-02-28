SALEM — A man with a record of violence stretching back to his teenage years. Another man left paralyzed from the waist down.
Those aren't the sort of details, Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit said on Tuesday, that would typically lead to a 7- to 10-year prison term.
But Tabit said he would "reluctantly" accept the plea agreement worked out between the lawyer for David "Banga" Avalo and the district attorney's office, only out of consideration for the victim's ongoing trauma.
Delroy Lindsay and Andrew Garcia were among dozens of people attending a Valentine's Day event at Brothers Deli on Derby Street when a brawl broke out, prosecutor A.J. Camelio told the judge.
Within minutes, tables were flipped, and bottles and punches were being thrown. It wasn't clear exactly how it started, the prosecutor said.
Lindsay and Garcia ran out of the restaurant and down an alley that leads to a parking lot and another restaurant. Avalo was chasing both — and shooting, Camelio said.
Lindsay was struck in the back and went down. Garcia continued to run, eluding the gunfire.
Police, who were familiar with Avalo from past encounters — including an incident in which he assaulted an officer — spotted his blue jacket and after speaking to witnesses, arrested Avalo.
For nearly two years Avalo insisted that he wasn't the shooter, pursuing motions to suppress witness identifications of him.
But Tuesday afternoon, with a trial already scheduled, Avalo, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and illegal possession of a firearm.
Camelio and defense lawyer Greg Johnson told the judge they had had significant discussions of a plea to resolve the case prior to trial.
Camelio called it a "difficult case for us to resolve," but said the agreement reflects the concerns of Lindsay's family.
"Mr. Lindsay suffered physically, and he also suffered some serious mental trauma," Camelio told the judge. "His family really didn't want to open up those wounds again."
Instead, they want to focus on Lindsay's ongoing recovery, the prosecutor said.
Johnson said his client, who left school after ninth grade, had been working in a Lynn food plant but has spent the past two years while in custody — part of that time serving a sentence for violating his probation in the assault on an officer — taking part in programs at the jail.
"He's doing his best to make his time productive," Johnson told the judge.
Johnson had tried to convince the judge to give Avalo credit toward his prison sentence for the time he's served on his probation violation.
But after hearing the facts of the case and looking at Avalo's record, he said he would not.
Tabit said the plea agreement between the lawyers, given the facts of the case and Avalo's record, "is certainly on the lighter side."
But he said under the circumstances, "I see no reason to have Mr. Lindsay be further victimized," by forcing him to re-live his trauma on the witness stand.
No one from either victims' families or Avalo's family attended Tuesday's hearing.
The shooting was one of a series of violent incidents in Salem in early 2021 that led to public fears of a spike in crime in the city. Weeks earlier, a couple had been shot in a home invasion on Perkins Street that was suspected to have been motivated by a combination of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
But limited information and some unfounded rumors circulating on social media led to a public outcry and eventually, a City Council hearing, where then acting police chief Dennis King repeatedly sought to assure the public that the incidents were not random violence.