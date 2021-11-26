SALEM — As the victim of last week's attempted murder-suicide in Salem continues to make progress in her recovery, the New Hampshire Supreme Court is expected next week to release results of a review of a judge's decision to deny her an extension of a restraining order against the shooter.
A spokeswoman for the court said an internal review of Hampton District Court Judge Polly Hall's Oct. 20 decision not to extend an order that would have barred Richard Mark Lorman from access to his guns was turned over to the state's Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Lorman, 55, of Wilton, New Hampshire, shot Lindsay Smith, 33, outside Doyle Sailmakers on the evening of Nov. 15, then turned the gun on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith, who was an executive at the Swampscott Road firm, survived and has been at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
Her mother Cindy Smith posted an update Tuesday on Smith's condition, saying doctors and nurses believe her recovery will be a "marathon."
Smith's vital signs have improved and, while still on a ventilator, she is able to communicate with a nurse by holding up her fingers. She is also receiving physical therapy.
Smith still has bullet fragments lodged in her head, vertebrae and lungs (which appeared to have been inhaled) and will undergo additional procedures to remove them and to allow for some facial fractures to heal, her mother posted on Caringbridge.
Smith, 33, who grew up in Marblehead, owned a condo in Hampton, New Hampshire, where she lived with Lorman. Their relationship had become strained in recent months, and in an affidavit filed with the court, Smith described ongoing sexual exploitation and abuse by Lorman.
A preliminary order was issued. Police said Lorman indicated he had turned over his guns to a third party for safekeeping, which was allowed under New Hampshire law. Hampton police also confiscated a concealed carry permit. On Oct. 20, at a hearing Lorman did not attend, Hall declined to extend the order.
That removed any legal impediment for Lorman to retrieve his guns.
The New Hampshire Judicial Branch has begun putting together a task force to review how domestic violence cases are handled in that state's courts. The National Center for State Courts is also being brought in as a consultant to the process.